Lakers Expect To Be Without Anthony Davis For At Least A Month

Bad fortune was beset on the City of Angeles, yet again, as superstar Lakers forward Anthony Davis is now expected to be out for a considerable stretch of games after the All-Star Game this weekend.

Davis previously missed time (17 games) due to a knee sprain. Now he’s back in the process of rehabbing from a considerable injury

As reported by HoopsWire and OutKick’s Sam Amico, Davis was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain that is slated to sideline him for “four weeks.”

Davis is set to be re-evaluated in a month — placing him back in the process of rehabbing from a considerable injury. This storyline has handicapped the playoff-hungry Lakers all season.

When healthy, or semi-healthy, this season, Davis has averaged 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest.

Though the city and team are certainly passionate about reaching the heights of the playoff-type basketball from the Kobe days at the formerly named Staples Center, this season’s cast of players hasn’t produced a comparable swagger.

Wednesday’s upset victory over the Utah Jazz, 106-101, finished nicely with an Austin Reaves dagger three-pointer. The performance, while hard to expect every night from this Lakers squad, laid out the standard with which this team must galvanize until Davis’ return to reach the 2022 postseason.

LA basketball should amount to thrilling enough entertainment until the HBO series on the Showtime Lakers drops. The Lakers (27-31) sit ninth in the Western Conference standings, while the intracity rival Clippers climb up from the eighth spot (30-31).

