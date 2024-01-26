‘Yellowstone’ Star Shines A Light On Show’s Future And Character’s Possible Death

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” actress Lainey Wilson is confident a plan is in place for the show’s return.

Wilson was introduced in season five as the character Abby in the hit neo-Western from Taylor Sheridan, and she was an immediate hit with fans.

Not only is she a country music superstar, but she also has some serious acting chops. Fans have been hoping to see more of her, but seeing as how the show is in complete chaos, nobody really knows what to accept.

Well, the good news is she’s confident things will be worked out in the end.

Lainey Wilson discusses future of “Yellowstone.”

“Yellowstone” is slated to return this upcoming November. What will happen? Your guess is as good as mine. OutKick readers seem to believe I have inside information. I promise you that I do not. Taylor Sheridan doesn’t call me before making script decisions. However, he has apparently talked with the rising country music sensation.

“I talked to Taylor Sheridan the other day and there’s a plan. Now we just gotta see if that plan happens,” Wilson told Audacy in December in recently unearthed comments, according to AmericanSongWriter.com.

Will Abby die before the credits roll on “Yellowstone” for the last time? It doesn’t sound like it, judging from what Sheridan told her.

“They didn’t take me to the train station, so, we’ll see what happens on that end,” Lainey Wilson further added.

The future of the hit show remains unknown.

While we know “Yellowstone” is returning, further details aren’t really known at this time. The biggest question is whether or not Kevin Costner will return as John Dutton.

As a gambling man, I would put the line on his return at this moment at +750. He’s a HEAVY underdog to ever appear as the Dutton patriarch again.

There’s simply been too much drama, and when a guy indicates it will end up in court, it seems like it’s unlikely he returns.

The next question everyone has is who will live and who will die. Judging from Wilson’s assessment, Abby is safe.

Is anyone else? I’m skeptical. The ending is going to be a complete bloodbath. That’s what it’s been building up to for several years. Anything less would be a massive disappointment.

How will “Yellowstone” end and who will die? (Credit: Danno Nell/Paramount Network)

What I can promise you all is that we’ll be following the ending like hawks here at OutKick. Let me know your theories and thoughts on how “Yellowstone” will end at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I’m hoping for absolute chaos.