Ladies Of Fox Weather, Andrew Whitworth’s Parade T-Shirt & Rodeo Dad Saves Son From Bull

Videos by OutKick

Wednesday morning, Screencaps readers were tested to see how much they’re paying attention to what I’m writing this week

The week after the Super Bowl is always a huge struggle, but I’m learning for the first time in my adult life what it’s like after your team loses in the Super Bowl. I’m having trouble concentrating longer than 5-10 minutes at a time and I just want to sit in silence. Last night, I sat down on the recliner and my wife had the TV off. She actually requested silence!

Needless to say, it’s been a struggle.

What makes things better during these hard weeks? Stories from readers about their dogs. Wednesday morning, I planted a request deep into the column for dog reports and once again you guys came through for me.

Tell me about your dog. Make the end of the week brighter.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

• Louie in Savannah writes:

Great timing on the request for dog pics!

I took a vacation day today to run some errands and took my buddy TURBO with me. You remember him from his Busch Can Chew Toy photo a while back. He’s looking glum in this photo cause the line at Dunkin’ is long and he wants his munchkin. Beautiful weather here today, first little league practice tomorrow for both boys. Before we know it we’ll be cranking up the mowers and looking proudly over our lawns.

Keep pumping out that fantastic content every morning and getting us through our days. I hope Clay will be rewarding you with some comp time after working all these weekends during the run-up to the Super Bowl and beyond. Lol

P. S. – LOVED your use of the term “slam piece” today. We used to say “slam pig” at Northeastern in the early 2000’s and that brought back memories.

Stay safe.

• Mark W. writes:

My dog, Gibbs. Not a hunting dog but a loyal and loving companion with lots of energy and personality. Also not a good watchdog as he has never met a stranger.

• Marty M. tells us about his dog Max:

Hello Mr. Kinsey. Just a quick word about my dog Max. Great dog, adopted him from the humane society, never had any issues with him (besides him wanting to sit in everyone’s lap). I just want to let it be known that I was shopping my home and car insurance around a couple weeks ago. I had a promotional letter from my credit union that I could get a member discount for traveler’s insurance. So I call in and start my quote, was going to get a pretty decent price on my vehicle insurance, saving around $20 a month, but then these bastards tell me they won’t insure my house because I have a pitbull! Get the hell out of here. Spread the word, please don’t spend money with them. It’s not the breed, it’s the owner. Thanks again. I’ve attached a picture of him.

• There have been some pretty powerful emails over the last 8-9 months on Screencaps. This one from Rob W. is right up there. Give it a read. Good luck not getting a lump in your throat.

Rob W. writes:

Dogs man, really? You want to know about dogs. Dogs are the best deal man ever made. For a scratch on the head, a bowl of kibble, and a few minutes of your time every day they will give you literally everything they have. I have been blessed with two of the best dogs God ever put on this earth.

Katie came to us in 2000. My first retriever, trained her myself, she picked up over 1000 ducks for me in her short 7-year life. She died suddenly and tragically from a complicated medical condition that we never really completely understood. I cried so hard the night she died, the next week, still as I’m typing this that I don’t think the piece of me that died with her will ever recover. “You did a good job,” I told her after she passed. “you did a good job too,” she said back to me and I heard it clear as day.

Here’s the thing about hunting dogs, duck hunting season is 60 days long. That makes them a pet the other 305 days of the year. And man, what pets they were for me, my wife, and our three girls. One of the girls once let Katie loose at a soccer game I was coaching for another of the girls. She was running all over the field until I called her to me. I told her to sit and stay (some trainers would say the stay command is redundant, sit means sit until you’re told something else, but I like it). And stay she did, right there on the sideline without moving for the entire game. Spectator minds were blown. But none of us were surprised. Good girl that Katie.

Next came Zoe. But before I tell you about her I want to quickly tell you one more Katie story. Her sudden passing left me without a retriever for a year. You won’t believe this but it’s the God’s honest truth. I was pretty melancholy on opening day, it was lonely without a dog even though I had my dad and a buddy with me. I missed Katie. The plan was for us to paddle out to get each duck as we shot it on this hunt. Well, the first duck we shot that morning fell right in the blind with us. No paddling for that one! And if you disagree with me that Katie guided that duck into the blind for me from the Rainbow Bridge I will fight you. Man, I miss her.

An internet search a few weeks after losing Katie turned up a litter of pups that were sired by a littermate of Katie’s. That’s right, they were her nieces and nephews. I nervously called the breeder and told him my story, holding my breath that they all weren’t taken. There were 2 females left! In Oregon. I live in Alabama. I don’t remember and don’t care how much it cost me to fly out there the next weekend to pick up Zoe (flew her home as carry-on luggage!). It was worth everything.

My dad says a man is lucky if he has one good dog in his life. I guess I hit the doggy jackpot cuz Zoe was once again everything I could have asked for as a hunting partner, pet, and friend. There’s a rule in my house, you don’t compare Katie and Zoe. While they were different it is never said that one was better at this or one was better at that. They were Katie and Zoe and they were both perfect.

Katie picked up over 2000 birds for me and my buds before I semi-retired her at age 10 and retired her for good at age 12. I got the other end of the stick with her. She lived to be 15 and I had to make the decision to put her down. It was Chris Stapleton’s Maggie’s Song almost to a T. Those last few weeks when we knew it was getting close were as precious as they were painful.

She went in my arms with me blubbering incoherently that I was sorry I was doing this necessary thing at the vet and then I scooped her up and took her straight to a special place to lay her next to Katie (and Phoebe, who was the coolest cat ever, but that’s a whole ‘nother story).

So, two perfect dogs. One who went too soon and one who lived too long. And I’m done. I can’t do it again. The literal thousands of hours training and hunting together is such a precious gift that I will never forget. But losing them broke me. I have a horse that’s really awesome too and whenever he goes it’s going to be just as bad.

And we have 2 cats and 2 rescue dogs who are great companions that I love, but it’s not the same as Katie and Zoe. They were mine, at least mine first, and they were so damn awesome. There’s a dog training saying that “when the tailgate drops the bullshit stops.” Well, Katie and Zoe stopped lots of other people’s “my dog can………” bullshit. They could do it all. And they did it all for a little food and attention, and man they loved every minute of it because that’s how God made them and for that, I will be forever grateful.

####

Man, that one hit me. This is why I absolutely love hearing from you guys. It’s emails like this. Rob poured it all out and for that I’m grateful. This is 100% why people keep coming back in droves because they’re hearing about real people, real emotions and real-life situations that we’re all trying to get through the best we can.

Long live all the Zoes and Katies of the dog world.

• Jon S. writes:

Our last 3 dogs have been rescue dogs, two from organizations and one that my wife and son rescued from Texas Motor Speedway (the boy used to practice with his triathlon team out there, they saw this pup several times, and eventually managed to bribe her into the car with snack after snack).

Allie was the first one. She was supposed to stay off the furniture. That lasted approximately 30 seconds after we brought her home. Maggie came next. Someone had tied her to a fence post and then abandoned her. She likes car rides and trips to the office. She did not like the bunny ears that my wife made her wear.

Gypsie is our TMS girl. She clearly had a rough go of it before we got her, but she enjoys her new home. She also is extremely protective of my wife, which sometimes causes problems after the kids go to sleep, if you know what I mean.

Could not imagine life without our three girls.

Allie

Maggie

Maggie

Gypsie

• Berend S. writes:

The dog in the duck hunting picture from yesterday is our buddy’s. Her name is Avery, she is 10 years old and has been duck hunting since she was a puppy. She’s an incredible dog. While I’m at it I’ll share a couple others. The German Short Hair is my dad’s dog. Her name is Lili and she is a pheasant hunting dog. And the black and white dog is mine. She’s a rescue and we believe she’s a blue tick coon hound mix. She’s doesn’t do much of anything but she is a good dog and great with my one-year-old daughter. Thanks for asking about the dog and starting this topic! Looking forward to seeing others pups!

Lili, the pheasant retrieving machine

• Jason W. writes:

Joe, always look forward to reading and viewing your content on screencaps. Really enjoy it. You asked for pups, this is Lola at my place in Western NC. About 40 feet deep. Keep up the entertaining work!

https://streamable.com/fc25vr

• Now for your daily update from the T.s’ winter Mexican vacation. Mike T. & Cindy T. roll on and share their latest food adventures:

Greetings from beautiful sunny and hot Mazatlan Mexico! Today we visited a long time favorite, F.I.S.H. In the gold zone of Mazatlan. They specialize in fresh seafood and we’ve always enjoyed their Baja-style shrimp tacos. Today, they were only o.k, but still enjoyed a wonderful walk on the beach as we had a minus tide in the afternoon.

As per your question as to Cindy sending in the pictures and comments yesterday and my possible overconsumption of tequila, “What happens in Mexico, stays in Mexico!”Adios Amigo!

• Guy G. gives me an idea of what snowmobiling in Wyoming will cost these days:

Wife and I went to Jackson Hole WY 5 years ago or so. By far, best trip we ever took. Five days of skiing the biggest mountains in the country, both in WY and MT. (Jackson Hole, Grand Targhee and Big Sky) We took two days, and snowmobiled to hot springs, got lost and stumbled on a ranch on trail for lunch and drinks…amazing to just watch the mountains change with every turn on the sled. Can’t recommend that trip enough. So moved, that the Tetons now have a spot tattooed on my shoulder.

All in, including food and a stay at a cabin with a hot tub, (body needs it after full days on mountain) this trip cost us about $8000. Inflation will jack this number up now, but in my opinion, it’ll be worth ever cent. Jackson Hole Adventure Rentals will set you up with sleds and gear, as well as a rental vehicle if you need them. Sleds are new, vehicles aren’t, but the best rental place I ever dealt with.

• Jon U., whose trip started this Wyoming snowmobiling brainstorming session, gives me a pricing report:

It’s been a few years – but probably $100/day for the sled. The hotel would probably be $250/day (which includes all-inclusive food). Then depending on how many days – you can run the numbers.

I can assure you that I never was anywhere near 10K for a 3-5 day trip. I would also say that while I can easily ski for a full week, snowmobiling can be fully enjoyed in as little as 3 days. A week might be too much, at least for me.

####

I’m starting to think snowmobiling might get a slot in my yearly trips, but that might also come with some sacrifice in the golfing department. Speaking of travel inflation, this week I paid the deposit for my June golf trip and the full trip price is up $35 from 2021! You’re damn right I’m counting my blessings it’s that low considering demand for these golf trips is through the roof. God bless northern Michigan golf.

• Tatum writes:

Love Screencaps and have been reading for a while now.

Not to go full nerd but it was a little funny that the Serbian weather map behind Marija Egelja on 2/16 treated Kosovo as part of Serbia. Of course, Kosovo has been an independent nation for a little while now but Serbia is still having a hard time getting over it.

If you have any fans in Pristina, ask them how they feel about that. haha

####

Tatum is talking about an Instagram Weather Anchor I posted Wednesday. I’ve said it a million times, Screencaps readers don’t miss a thing. You take your time with this column on a daily basis. How do I know? We can see the average amount of time readers spend on each post, thanks to Google Analytics. We know you’re heavily invested in this column on a daily basis and that means I have to challenge myself to challenge the readers six days a week…until golf season(!) when Screencaps goes back to five days a week.

And with that, let’s get Thursday rolling. Send in your dog reports. Send in reports about your horses. Cats. Pigs. Etc. Make the week a little brighter by sharing about animals that are special to you.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1494008710062129160

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KENDALL SMITH (@kendallsmithtv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KENDALL SMITH (@kendallsmithtv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KENDALL SMITH (@kendallsmithtv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Byrne (@thekatiebyrne)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Byrne (@thekatiebyrne)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Davis (@hunterdavisnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Davis (@hunterdavisnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Sheaks (@nikkisheaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Sheaks (@nikkisheaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Sheaks (@nikkisheaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek REAL PROFILE (@veronikarajek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek REAL PROFILE (@veronikarajek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek REAL PROFILE (@veronikarajek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AZIZA MOON (@azizelia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AZIZA MOON (@azizelia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rom ❤️‍🔥 (@romilindeman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rom ❤️‍🔥 (@romilindeman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elly Stark 🦋 (@starkellen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elly Stark 🦋 (@starkellen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elly Stark 🦋 (@starkellen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Beth Lawhorn (@sarahbeth.lawhorn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Beth Lawhorn (@sarahbeth.lawhorn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Beth Lawhorn (@sarahbeth.lawhorn)

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1494038359689383936

https://twitter.com/PSchrags/status/1494038697511108608

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1494039868799913985

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL MEMES (@nflmemes_ig)

https://twitter.com/JohnTelich8/status/1494079908389269505

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Long Drivers (@long.drivers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breezy Golf (@breezygolf)

https://twitter.com/ShooterMcGavin_/status/1493951538510897153

https://twitter.com/KenKarterx/status/1493954522808561665

https://twitter.com/oldhockeycards/status/1493757690484453385

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Onion (@theonion)

https://twitter.com/summacorp/status/1493970828542681095

https://twitter.com/LasVegasLocally/status/1493744187644076036

https://twitter.com/Conley76/status/1493940517234778114

https://twitter.com/CartNarcs/status/1493984490271633408

https://twitter.com/JoeKinseyexp/status/1494119202474496001

https://twitter.com/Bringatrailer/status/1493945842155229187

https://twitter.com/PodiatristRon/status/1493993103665020928

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild)

https://twitter.com/GWR/status/1494283234691092481

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drunk People Doing Things (@drunkpeopledoingthings)

https://twitter.com/COParksWildlife/status/1493974486084984834

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NACHOS 🙌 (@itsnachoproblem_)

https://twitter.com/ChefGruel/status/1494067379239731202

https://twitter.com/Astrofotografen/status/1493987002240356354

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Park Service (@nationalparkservice)