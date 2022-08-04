LA City Council Bans Homeless Camps Near Schools, Residents Cause Uproar

LA City Council bans homeless encampments near schools and daycares and get this, it was met with an uproar. Finally the city of LA does something right and residents protest?

It’s time for Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts.

I don’t give California politicians a lot of credit and for obvious reasons, I mean just look

at that state. The only way a region that is beautiful, with those natural resources, billions in budget

surplus, and the 5th largest economy in the world could be as bad as it is is due to poor leadership.

But get this, LA City Council made up of 15 members — 14 Democrats and one Independent — actually passed an ordinance that bans homeless encampments within 500 feet of

schools and daycare centers. It passed the council 11-3.

Yes, that means 10 Democrats and one Independent actually had the good sense — the common sense — to step back and say, “ya know what I don’t think drugged out and increasingly violent homeless people should be able to pitch tents near children.”

This amendment to an existing ordinance also prohibits the homeless — “freelance humans” to be more politically correct I suppose — from pitching tents and other makeshift abodes within 2 feet of fire hydrants, within 5 feet of any operational entrance or exit and within 10 feet of a loading dock or driveway, or anywhere the interferes with or restricts passage as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and last but not least, in the freakin street or bike path.

Call me a stickler, call me heartless, call me a REPUBLICAN, but I don’t think that’s too much to ask! But apparently I’ve been out of LA long enough to have forgotten that Libs — no matter how ridiculous the scenario is — are gonna Lib. When Councilman Joe Buscaino rose to speak at the meeting, he was interrupted and heckled by members of the audience chanting “shut it down.”

They actually prevented him from even speaking and the council had to take a recess due to these morons crowding in the chambers accusing the council of “criminalizing homelessness.”

Welcome to LA folks, you can’t make this stuff up. Even when you have a few LA Democrats willing to make changes to protect CHILDREN, you have their fellow liberals chastising them for it.

Newsflash, the homeless — sorry freelance unhoused humans — in LA are not all, or even majority, just poor and down on their luck, they are more often than not either drug addicts, mentally unstable, felons who have been released thanks to soft on crime policies or a combo of any and all of those. And P.S. many of these individuals refuse to go to shelters because, guess what, shelters have rules and rules many of these people refuse to abide by. Of course we have compassion for those people, especially those that are veterans or are truly suffering with addiction and mental health issues, but the solution isn’t to allow them to set up camp anywhere they damn well please.

