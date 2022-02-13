LA Rams Like Chances To Re-Sign Odell Beckham, Jr.

Videos by OutKick

Odell Beckham, Jr.’s resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams has paid off big for the receiver. Now, it’s time for his contract to follow suit.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, as relayed by RamsWire, Rams general manager Les Snead is already getting the wheels turning on a long-term deal to be reached with Beckham after the 2021-2022 season.

The 29-year-old wideout has already voiced his commitment to the Rams and it appears that the organization is just as invested in the wide receiver.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports the Rams are "certain" impending free agent Odell Beckham will be back with the team in 2022. For Fantasy Analysis Click Here: https://t.co/MhMNgfen0P — Fantasy Alarm NFL (@FantasyAlarmNFL) February 13, 2022

Snead signed OBJ on Nov. 11 after being waived by the Cleveland Browns. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.25 million, with up to $3 million in incentives.

Understanding the Rams’ budgeting after going all-in by acquiring the receiver and landing former Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller, Odell wants to grant his new team some leeway with a discounted price.

In 2021, Odell split his time between the Browns and Rams, accruing 537 receiving yards, 44 catches and five touchdowns.

Odell has averaged 7.7 targets, 6.3 receptions, 78.3 receiving yards throughout the 2021-22 NFL postseason.

OutKick founder Clay Travis predicted that a big-time Super Bowl performance for Odell may tempt an outside team to offer up a fat paycheck to bring in the receiver and derail the Rams’ plan to bring back their man.

Bet up to $5 on either the Rams or Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI, and the FanDuel Sportsbook will boost your odds to an incredible 56-to-1 odds, valid for new users only.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela