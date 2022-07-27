LA Official Desperately Defends Mask Mandates, Claims There’s a ‘Massive Misinformation Campaign’

There are few people on earth as stubborn as public health officials and the scientific “expert” community.

For two plus years, mask mandates have utterly failed to control the spread of COVID everywhere they’ve been tried.

Even now, Japan is seeing record breaking numbers, with consistent 95+% mask compliance in the community.

Despite the accumulating data and current failure, LA’s public health officials just recently signaled their intention to return to an indoor mask mandate in the region:

Even though a local hospital system admitted that only 10% of its COVID “patients” were actually being treated for the virus, “rising metrics” are seen as justifying the decision.

It’s unsurprising that the city is so committed to masking, even without a real emergency, given that its public health director, Barbara Ferrer, is not a doctor, nor does she have any medical training.

While many in Los Angeles will undoubtedly cheer the return of masking, there are a few prominent voices speaking out against the absurdity of returning to a policy that has conclusively failed.

Ferrer appeared in front of the LA County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and defended the potential return by saying there’s a “massive misinformation campaign that questions the effectiveness of masks:”

NEW: @lapublichealth Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledges she’s “well aware of the unhappiness” about a potential return to an indoor mask mandate in Los Angeles, but adds that she’s also aware of “massive misinformation campaigns that question the effectiveness of masks.” — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 26, 2022

Ferrer is unwittingly correct, there is a massive misinformation campaign on masks, except it’s coming from her, Dr. Fauci, the CDC and other media personalities who cling to the desperate belief that masks work.

There are only two possible explanations for this outright lie and misdirection.

One explanation is that conceding that masks are ineffective would be ruinous to their reputations, massive egos and unearned sense of self importance. So people like Ferrer must continue to mislead the public to protect themselves and their associates.

The other explanation is that they truly do believe masks work, despite the overwhelming data and research that’s accumulated over the past two years proving the exact opposite.

Neither option is especially encouraging.

Either they’re willing to put millions of people, including school children, through the performative theater of masking to protect themselves, or they’re too incompetent to know that they’re wrong.

Claiming that those who disagree with you are conducting a “misinformation campaign” is the hallmark of someone unable to argue on merit.

Ferrer has no data or evidence to back up her assertions, because her city disproves her own arguments.

Few places on earth have tried masking as hard and as long as Los Angeles, and yet the city has had extremely high case and mortality rates.

If universal masking works, why does it never work?

Public health “experts” never have to answer that question, or instead rely on poorly thought out excuses and logical fallacies.

So despite the evidence and the demonstrable incompetence of its unelected, unqualified public health director, it’s extremely likely that LA will return to mask mandates soon. And when they don’t work again, she’ll claim that reality is conducting a “massive misinformation campaign.”