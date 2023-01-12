LA Chargers Kept The Receipts In Hype Video That’ll Have You Ready For War

While some of you were sleeping last night, the Los Angeles Chargers dropped a hype video for their playoff opener against the Jaguars that’ll not only wake you up, but have you ready to run through a brick wall.

There are a lot of A+ social media accounts out there in today’s world. The Panthers are fun. The Ravens are a decent follow. Shoot, even the Miami (Florida) Marlins are pretty underrated over on the baseball side.

But whoever is consistently running the Chargers’ account deserves all the money in the world, because that sucker is ALWAYS on point.

Chargers-Jaguars playoff game could be sneaky good

Sorry, but that’s fire. No room for discussion here. Simple, yet effective. Not too flashy, but I’m still ready to head north on 95 and suit up for the boys in Duval this Saturday.

The Chargers were pretty crappy earlier this year, and looked like they were headed to another disappointing 8-9 season that would end with a gut-wrenching loss in Week 18.

Then, of course, Justin Herbert and the fellas turned it up to 10 and started running over teams on their way to a No. 5 wild card seed and a date with the Jags this weekend.

Chargers-Jags could be electric this weekend. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That game, by the way, is sneaky good. May damn well turn out to be the best game of the weekend. Jags are red-hot right now, but so are the Chargers. Herbert vs. Trevor Lawrence? Come on!

(I kinda think Jags may pull it off, but don’t show this to the Chargers’ Twitter team, please).

Anyway, it should be one of the better 8:25 p.m. Saturday games on wild card weekend that we’ve had in a while. That time slot, as you know, is sometimes reserved for a garbage game, but I think we break the curse here in a big way.

Regardless, I’m sure the crack LA social media team will be on site and ready to roll.