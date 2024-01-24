L.A. Times Columnist To People Leaving California: Don’t ‘Insult’ The Hellhole On Your Way Out

Videos by OutKick

Are you packing up and leaving California because you can’t get a burger without having your car stolen?

Just remember to not insult California after the U-Haul hits the Nevada, Arizona or Oregon borders.

That’s the message that was published Saturday by Los Angeles Times’ (which laid off 20% of its workforce on Tuesday) letters editor Paul Thornton.

“To the people leaving California: May the road rise to meet you as you seek better lives in new places. Now, can you please extend some goodwill to those of us who remain?” Thornton wrote in Saturday’s column titled, “Commentary: If you want to leave, fine. But don’t insult California on the way out.”

L.A. Times letters’ editor Paul Thornton says you shouldn’t trash-talk California & Gov. Gavin Newsom (above) on the way out. That’s right, sing the praises of the hellhole created by the politicians and the Super Libs who finally have their hellhole utopia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“More than 800,000 Californians moved away in 2022, and many thousands more left last year. Often, the departees, cash in hand from the sale of their $1-million bungalows, feel the need to express disdain for their home state, and even some anger too,” Thornton continued.

Imagine that, you’re not allowed to harbor anger for what has happened to California where people shitting themselves on San Francisco sidewalks and shoving needles into their arms to the point where San Francisco is a ghost town.

According to big thinker Paul, you’re just supposed to move on and not share your frustration over the policies and actions of politicians that have allowed junkies, drug dealers, armed robbers, murderers and all the other scumbags from the world of crime to do their thing. You’re not supposed to be mad over being run out of a state you might’ve grown up in.

Last week I posted The Coroner’s Office removing Tommy from This SRO due to a Deadly Overdose. Well Today the Coroner’s returned to the same SRO Pick Up His Friend Sean from a Deadly Overdose pic.twitter.com/AKhg8taxAh — jj smith (@war24182236) January 23, 2024

Move to Colorado and shut up.

Thornton tells a story about a relative who relocated and was advised by someone in the new neighborhood against bringing “weird California ways” to the new neighborhood.

“And which ways would those be?” Thornton writes. “Perhaps it’s our embrace of LGBTQ+ Californians. Or it’s our liberal politics, with the state Republican Party shrunk to irrelevance after its vicious attempt in 1994 to marginalize immigrants with Proposition 187.”

Yes, Paul. That’s exactly what people are escaping and the inability to get an In-N-Out burger in Oakland without being carjacked.

“If you must leave California for Texas, Arizona, New England or anywhere else, don’t be a person who trash-talks the home of 39 million people,” Paul concluded.

Ok, Paul.

Don’t trash-talk this behavior:

Convicted thief Anthony Pearson, 39, arrested in connection w/theft – and dragging – of this ATM from @BankofAmerica on Hegenberger, per @oaklandpoliceca pic.twitter.com/sYRsTWevO9 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 24, 2024

Don’t insult the state over this behavior:

⚠️ ARMED CARJACKING IN BROAD DAYLIGHT 📍 OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA pic.twitter.com/UrpUjTcK68 — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) July 11, 2023

Kim should shut up about crime, right Paul?

Kim Glass, the Olympian who was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Los Angeles, speaks out against rising crime sweeping the country:



"Every time someone's being let out on the street again and again…they're pretty much saying these victims' traumas were in vain." pic.twitter.com/BFFnWwBAXO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2022

Shut up about the rising taxes to pay for the loss of taxes from the exodus: