L.A. Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Faints On Live TV

CBS Los Angeles meteorologist Alissa Carlson (Schwartz) gave viewers an unexpected scare when she lost conscientious and fainted Saturday morning.

The live broadcast was just getting started when KCAL anchors turned to Carlson for a weather update.

As the meteorologist came into the split screen, she leaned forward, her eyes rolled to the back of her head, hit her head on the desk, then fell to the floor. Her co-workers seemed to briefly think it was a bit, before realizing the seriousness of the situation.

Watch the alarming video below:

CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapsed on-air on Saturday morning while doing a live report.



Schwartz later posted on her social media site saying she was thankfully ok.pic.twitter.com/y8uE3smB8G — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 19, 2023

Alissa Carlson Fainted On-Air

KCAL’s co-anchors wasted little time rushing to a commercial break following Alissa’s fall.

“We’re going to take a quick break right now,” anchor Nichelle Medina told viewers.

Her co-anchor, Rachel Kim, quickly agreed and the station went to a commercial. Per TMZ, the CBS affiliated did not return to any live reporting for the entirety of the news program. Instead, they opted for pre-recorded programming for the remainder of the show.

L.A. Meteorologist Should Be OK

A few hours after Alissa Carlson collapsed on air, CBS Los Angeles Vice President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto released a statement to TMZ:

“Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911. Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully we’ll know more shortly. In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts and we’re praying for her to be feeling much better soon.”

TMZ went on to state that Carlson had a similarly concerning moment on-air in 2014. While working for another television station, Alissa vomited during a segment, leading to her being diagnosed with a leaky heart valve.

On Saturday afternoon Alissa Carlson Schwartz took to Facebook to confirm she’s going to be alright. “Thanks for all the texts, calls, & messages. I’m going to be ok,” wrote the meteorologist.

