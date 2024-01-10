L.A. County Not Filing Felony Charges Against Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will not face felony charges related to an alleged domestic violence case from September.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released its decision on Tuesday. Urias was arrested at Exposition Park in Los Angeles on Sept. 3 following a soccer match in Los Angeles between LAFC and Inter Miami, featuring Lionel Messi.

The Los Angeles Police Department obtained video of Urias’ altercation with his wife outside of BMO Stadium. Witnesses shared details of the altercation, noting that Urias shoved his wife against a fence, also pulling her hair.

Urias faces his second allegation of domestic violence, including a case in 2019 that led to MLB suspending the pitcher. MLB placed Urias on its administrative list three days after his most recent arrest.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 28: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MLB continues to investigate the matter to determine if Urias will receive further punishment. Urias’ 2019 case resulted in a 20-game suspension. He also completed a 52-week counseling program.

Julio Urias had plans to enter free agency this offseason but now finds himself derailed, possibly for good, over his legal troubles.

The Dodgers scrubbed all Urias murals and merchandise. He is best remembered among fans for closing out L.A.’s World Series win against Tampa Bay in 2020.