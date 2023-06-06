Kyrie Irving Is Trying To Lure LeBron James To Dallas Mavericks: Report

Videos by OutKick

Will LeBron James turn his back on one more team before retiring?

Apparently, Dallas has emerged as a potential landing spot for The King after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that ex-teammate Kyrie Irving has reached out to recruit LeBron.

Irving, dubbed a team “destroyer,” is trying to build a superteam in Dallas with his 2016 championship teammate before entering the summer as an unrestricted free agent. Irving was traded from Brooklyn to Dallas in February.

Kyrie Irving Considering All Options This Offseason

Considering Irving could receive a max contract in Dallas, he’s incentivized to keep the experiment alongside Luka Doncic running.

So, will LeBron stay in LA or jump ship and head to a stronger postseason contender for one more ring?

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After all, at age 38, LBJ is running out of time.

The answer, admittedly, is no. Dallas lacks capital for a realistic trade for James, and they’re also a roster too shorthanded to make any viable run.

We’ve seen teams get their benches and often their starting lineups gutted for superstar names. It doesn’t tend to work, and you can ask this year’s Phoenix team or last year’s Nets about it.

LeBron Keeps Pressure on Lakers Front Office, Rob Pelinka

Kyrie’s recruiting, legitimate or not, still works in James’ favor as he piles on bargaining chips against the Lakers front office.

With him teasing retirement, LeBron deliberately pressured Lakers GM Rob Pelinka to add more pieces to elevate LA into a championship-level roster. The Lakers will need a top-name star to join to keep James satisfied. Damian Lillard, a top-five point guard in the NBA, has been floated around, though a deal seems unlikely.

If LeBron doesn’t like the roster, he may retire. When you get swept in the Western Conference Finals, there are major problems to fill.

One of Irving’s top priorities this summer is to reunite with LeBron, and Irving boasts a better shot of changing cities than getting LeBron to leave LA. The 31-year-old garnered interest from LBJ and the Lakers’ front office last offseason.

In the end, LeBron won’t retire on short notice.

When the time comes for the 20-year player to hang ’em up, LeBron will surely let the NBA know ahead of time to roll the red carpet out.