Kyrie Irving In Tug-Of-War With Utah Rabbi As Both Sides Suggest That The Other Is Not Telling The Truth: OutKick Exclusive

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving faces new allegations of antisemitism following Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Irving faces questions after a Utah-based rabbi accused Irving of demanding to have his pro-Jewish sign reprimanded by Utah’s arena security. The rabbi claims Kyrie allegedly made a complaint about the signage.

OutKick’s Mark Harris reported on the situation early Wednesday. Since the report, Harris and OutKick have reached out to Rabbi Avremi Zippel and Kyrie Irving’s P.R. representative, adding new details to the story.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on January 01, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Based on their new statements, Rabbi Zippel and Irving go beyond finding a common ground — stuck in a tug-of-war argument to completely disprove the other party’s claims.

This far into their testimonies, only one side is telling the truth.

Rabbi Zippel, Utah Jazz Fan With Pro-Jewish Sign, Speaks With OutKick

Irving spent 2022 in NBA headlines for posting a link to a movie deemed ‘antisemitic.’ He received an eight-game suspension and underwent a program to confirm his dissociation from any form of antisemitism.

Rabbi Zippel told OutKick that Utah Jazz arena officials told the rabbi to put down his sign, which read, “I’m a Jew and I’m proud,” after “someone on the Dallas bench” made the request.

Rabbi Zippel attended the game with three rabbis, two family members and a friend. The rabbi added that nearby patrons heard him interact with Kyrie, which preceded having his sign disrupted.

According to the rabbi, Jazz executives encountered him in the second quarter and gave Rabbi Zippel a reluctant response to having him put down the signage. The rabbi felt it was harassment. Per his account, Jazz execs deflected to Dallas.

Rabbi Zippel tells OutKick:

In the middle of the second quarter, I and another member of my party, were walking through the court side tunnel closest to our seats.

In the tunnel we were engaged in conversation regarding the incident with executives of the Jazz organization, one of whom verified for us that the request for the signs to be taken down originated on the Dallas bench.

He went so far as to mention by name the head of the Jazz’s team security, unrelated to arena security, who was made aware of the request from his Dallas counterpart, and subsequently relayed the request to arena security.

I’d further point you to the dozen (at least) patrons who heard the interaction between Kyrie and myself, including “don’t gotta bring a sign like that to a game” as well the asinine assertion that he too is Jewish because of the Star of David tattoo on his hand.

He also shared that Kyrie told him the sign was unnecessary, and professed to also be a Jew after pointing to a Star of David tattoo.

Strong claims by the rabbi, which are all being denied by Kyrie.

Kyrie Irving’s Team Responds, Calling Claims Factually Untrue

In his P.R. firm’s statements to OutKick, Irving’s rep denied ever speaking with Zippel.

“[Kyrie Irving] denies making a complaint. There was not a negative interaction as Rabbi Zippel is trying to manufacture,” the rep tells OutKick.

Kyrie’s representation noted that no Mavs personnel from their bench spoke with Jazz executives.

Kyrie’s P.R. rep shared with OutKick that he never encountered the rabbi. The representative also relayed that Irving did not request to have Rabbi Zippel’s signage taken down, nor did anyone on Dallas’ sideline.

Irving’s rep also pointed to the Utah Jazz’s statement on the matter.

“It was the arena/Utah Jazz’s protocol to ask the courtside patrons to remove their signs.”

Utah stated Delta Center’s security acted on behalf of the Jazz’s Code of Conduct, which prohibits signage that is distracting for players during play.

“No matter where someone is in the arena, if a sign becomes distracting or sparks an interaction with a player, we will ask them to remove it,” the Jazz said in their statement on Tuesday.

He Said, He Also Said …

It’s clear by now that one side has to be lying, and if Irving is calling that Rabbi a liar, things could get ugly for the contested NBA guard. And vice versa.

Without coincidence, the rabbi intended to promote his Jewish pride during Irving’s visit and amid rampant antisemitism in America, started by Hamas’ merciless attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

The Rabbi seemingly wanted to challenge Irving after the player faced serious allegations of antisemitism before returning to the league, off a suspension and as a ‘changed’ man.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops…