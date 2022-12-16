Kyrie Irving Donates $22,000 To Struggling College Student

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving quietly donated $22,000 to a student in need at Howard University.

Destiny Thompson, a sophomore at the D.C.-based school, started a GoFundMe in hopes of raising funds to cover her tuition. The civil engineering major was seeking $6,000, but Irving elected to donate over three times that amount.

After being notified of the donation, Thompson posted a video on Facebook explaining her emotions.

“I cried just a lot of tears,” Thompson said. “I’m at work, y’all. I don’t understand, like, I can’t really wrap my head around how like generous people can be.”

“I am so thankful for everybody that shared it, everybody that had liked, commented and gave me encouraging words, and just kind of helped me keep going and essentially. I’m just so, so happy.”

It’s an incredibly generous offering from the Nets’ guard as he legitimately changed the life of a random college student.

Kyrie Irving has made a number of large donations over the years. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving Is No Stranger To Making Donations

At the time of writing, Thompson’s GoFundMe has raised $23,470.

Irving, who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons as of late, has a history of quiet generosity.

During the peak of the pandemic, he donated over $300,000 to Feeding America to help distribute meals to those in need in New York City. Irving also donated $1.5 million to WNBA players who elected to opt-out of the 2020 season.

Irving has played in just 20 games this season but has played very well averaging over 25 points and nearly five assists per game.