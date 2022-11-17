Kyrie Irving Cleared To Return For Nets Sunday Against Grizzlies

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly lifted their indefinite suspension on guard Kyrie Irving and expect his return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. As The Athletic/Stadium’s Shams Charania reported, he will return to the team after missing eight consecutive games.

News first surfaced Wednesday that the team was eyeing a return date this week for the embattled Irving.

Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2022

Kyrie will miss his final game on Thursday when the Nets travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brooklyn is 6-9 through their first 15 games of the season. They suffered an embarrassing 32-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Nets have gone 4-3 without Kyrie.

Nets owner Joe Tsai assigned Irving a minimum five-game suspension over a tweet deemed antisemitic. The team gave him six steps to complete before returning to play, including an individual assessment by Tsai.

Players in the NBA had different thoughts on the suspension, calling it “harsh” for pinning antisemitic values on Irving over an innocuous post.

In eight games played this season, Irving has averaged 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists — averaging 38.6 minutes of play per night.

Kevin Durant reacted to the news on Thursday: “It’s exciting for everybody. We miss Ky, miss his presence on the floor.”