Kyrie Claps Back At The Trolls While Playing Grand Theft Auto V

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has faced plenty scrutiny over the years following his exit from both Cleveland and Boston. The day has finally come where he addressed the trolls via Twitch and even if we disagree, it’s pretty hilarious. (language warning)

Kyrie Irving claps back to the trolls on GTA V lmaooo 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RQJLB2WYRs — KiNg (@KiNgl077) May 10, 2022

“By the way…it’s but so long you can say the same jokes…but so long. ‘Oooo Kyrie…what are you doing at home?’ That’s how y’all sound to me. ‘What are you doing at home? Are you going to Cancun? Where are you? Are you at home? Kyrie you suck.'”

Priceless. Our first reaction is that Kyrie and Kevin Durant are hyper aware of their surroundings. Some call it having “rabbit ears,” but we’ll call it capabilities to make obvious observations. Those jokes Kyrie is tired of hearing is likely all he listens to. He’s probably done enough on the floor and is paid enough to ignore the noise, however at some point these guys probably do want to listen to something else, right? In this case, Irving hopped on Grand Theft Auto V and yet he still can’t escape his basketball life. A life he built from hitting a game-winning shot in game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, but also all the distractions he’s responsible for. Regardless, he would probably like to spend a second as a normal person that can mesh with the community around him.

Society claims money doesn’t provide happiness, Irving makes all the money in the world and seems to be struggling to mesh into our world, and now we want him to get over it because he’s rich? Again, we can’t entirely excuse his past because he didn’t accidentally become the NBA’s villain — Irving chose this when he decided to flip off the Boston crowd on his way out the first round. Demanding a trade away from LeBron after winning an NBA championship for the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t help, either.

Kyrie Irving likes to be the villain while also growing tired of the role, periodically. We understand how exhausting this can be, but we also recognize hardly anyone gets to play both sides. Kyrie needs to pick what role he wants to play and stick to it.