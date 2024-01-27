Kylie Kelce And Husband Jason Share Their Perspectives On Jason Going Shirtless At Chiefs-Bills Game

Videos by OutKick

There’s two sides to every story, and Kylie and Jason Kelce each have their separate recollections of what happened this past Sunday.

If you recall, Jason jumped out from the executive suite and into the nosebleeds without a shirt on during the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game. The incident was hilarious if you ask me, though I don’t blame you if you’re fed up with the Swift-Kelce mega-clique by now.

Regardless, that wasn’t a spur of the moment stunt from Jason. Kylie mentioned that earlier in the day, Mr. Kelce wanted to break a table with members of the Bills Mafia. But when he didn’t get that chance, he needed some sort of outlet for all his mental energy.

“And so when he came into the suite…he said to me, ‘I’m gonna take my shirt off and I’m gonna jump out,” Mrs. Kelce said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea.’ But I think that it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break a table.”

Once Jason actually went through with his plan, Kylie let him have his fun the first time. But then, she launched into damage control mode and tried to get him to stop.

“So, the first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, you know what? Go ahead. That’s my husband. Then the second and third time he did it I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in. Because the poor cops out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum, you’re making their jobs harder.’ So at first I was all for it, and then I had to try and reel him back in.”

Kylie Kelce shares her reaction to @JasonKelce’s viral shirtless moment at Bills-Chiefs game: “The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, you know what? Go ahead. That's my husband. The second and third time he did it I was like, I'm gonna need you to get back in.” pic.twitter.com/0c66bix4z6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 26, 2024

Jason Kelce Had His Own Version Of The Story

So that’s the wife’s side of the story. But as always, the husband has a perspective to share too.

Earlier this week, Jason discussed the situation with his brother Travis on the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast.

Jason said he gave his wife ample heads up that he was going to do this in front of Taylor Swift. Mind you, Jason had never met Travis’ girlfriend, and this is what he chose to do.

“I gave Kylie a heads-up. She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said, ‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,” Jason said. “She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor. So, she was like, ‘Be on your best behavior,’ and I was like ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep on the bar.’”

That sent Travis into a fit of laughter, which he followed up by revealing Swift found Jason to be awesome.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis said.

Once the reel of their conversation got published on Instagram, Kylie decided to use Jason’s words against him in a masterclass of negotiation.

“’I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ — the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she wrote.

Sounds like Jason might have to pay a furry price for his shirtless stunt. But in the end, he probably found it worth it.