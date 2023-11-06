Kyler Murray To Return Sunday Which Starts Clock Ticking On Cardinals QB’s Uncertain Future

Videos by OutKick

If Kyler Murray suffers no unforeseen problems in practice this week he’s starting Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals against the Atlanta Falcons, coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Monday.

“Kyler is going to continue to ramp up,” Gannon said, “He’ll take the [No.] 1 reps and if the week goes well he will start on Sunday. So, pleased where he’s at right now, we’ll see how the week goes.”

Sunday will mark 335 days between starts for Murray. He tore his ACL against the Patriots last Dec. 12 and had been working his way back ever since.

We give you the calendar statistics here because there are a couple of others that matter for Murray and the Cardinals.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 27: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Quarterback’s Return To Cardinals About Business

The first calendar issue is that Murray’s return in Week 10 of this NFL season means he’ll get as many as eight games to show new general manager Monti Ossenfort and Gannon how well he has recovered from the knee injury.

It will give him eight games to show the Arizona brain trust what kind of quarterback he’s capable of being in their system and in their culture.

It will basically give the Cardinals a clearer picture whether Murray will be the quarterback of the future. Or not.

This is the situation because you’ll recall Murray was drafted in 2019 by a different GM and coach to play under a different offensive system. So the next eight games will be key as the new coach and GM decide they want to continue what the previous guys started.

If that sounds cold and calculated for what might otherwise feel like a warm return kind of story it’s because this is an NFL story.

The NFL is about 10% warm and fuzzy.

And 90% business.

Kyler Murray hasn’t been in uniform in nearly one year. (Credit: Getty Images)

Cardinals May Be In Position To Draft A QB

So this is the business as it pertains to Murray, based on what multiple NFL people have previously shared with OutKick:

The Cardinals are 1-8, which means they are fighting fiercely for the right to draft No. 1 or No. 2 in April’s NFL draft.

That 2024 draft will boast at least a couple of obvious quarterback prospects any team drafting first or second could select. USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye come to mind.

So the Cardinals may find themselves in a position to need a decision on or before that coming draft about what to do with their pick:

Do they pick a quarterback to replace Murray?

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 24: Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Arizona Brain Trust Has To See For Themselves

Or do they trade the pick to the highest bidder for multiple other high draft picks in order to stock the roster around Murray with high-value young players?

Simple as that.

That’s why the games Murray plays the rest of this season really matter.

(By the way, if the Cardinals rally and don’t have a top pick, the point is moot anyway because it would likely mean Murray was part of the team playing so well it no longer has one of the top picks.)

Barring that, let’s examine how things might play out between now and Jan. 7 when the Arizona season ends:

Perhaps Murray plays great, or even well enough. At that stage the Cardinals would likely be compelled to keep Murray and build as strong a roster around him as they possibly can.

That’s because they would have in the building a player they know and have seen have success in their system. That’s more valuable than the uncertainty of a draft prospect.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Murray Plays Great, His Arizona Future Is Secure

The logic would also be if Murray can play well coming off a significant knee injury with a roster that isn’t as strong as one buoyed by an influx of talent, he’s likely worth keeping.

This, of course, assumes Murray combines the great-good-encouraging play of the rest of this season with a requisite amount of professionalism and study habits and all the other intangibles that come with outstanding NFL quarterbacks.

But what if Murray is bombs?

It would make sense for the Cardinals to then wish to upgrade with a Williams or Maye. And this is where it gets complicated because the Cardinals might find themselves trying to trade Murray but not being able to get super value because, again, he bombed at the end of 2023.

Surely, some team will rationalize Murray’s subpar play at the end of this season can be excused because he was fresh off that injury. But no team will give up multiple first-round picks for Murray, which is what the Cardinals would get if they traded their high pick instead.

So the Cardinals might find themselves moving on to simply make room for the new face of the franchise while absorbing hard cap hits from the Murray experience.

Quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals gets on a cart to leave the field after his injury against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Another Injury Would Be Terrible For Murray

Those are the two extreme possibilities. The more uncertain one where Murray is inconsistent this season, neither good nor terrible, is the one that would really force Ossenfort and Gannon to earn their pay as they select a future for the team.

Regardless what happens, you’ll hear from the club that all is well and everyone is merely looking at the next business day or next game or next practice. It’s not likely anyone will address Murray’s long-term future until the decision on it has been made.

And one more thing: If Murray is injured again, which nobody wants but is always a possibility because he plays in the NFL, that would likely tilt the Cardinals toward the move-on category with Murray.

Because injuries in consecutive seasons would undoubtedly paint Murray as often-injured. And no NFL team can plan their future around a high-priced quarterback that is not durable.

Especially not when they have a chance to replace him with a prized draft prospect.

