Kyler Murray Skipping Cardinals’ OTAs As All Quiet On Contract Front

The Arizona Cardinals are all set to start organized training activities, but they’ll be doing so without a familiar face.

Namely, their starting quarterback. That would be none other than Kyler Murray, who actually is more than a familiar face. He’s the face of the team.

Why won’t Murray be there? Not surprisingly, it appears to be a contract issue. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “all continues to remain quiet” when it comes to talks between Murray and Cardinals on a new deal.

Others have reported the same.

“I think they are fine. I think they are on the same page,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee on Monday. “I think they are moving forward together. He’s going to be there, he’s going to be the Cardinals’ quarterback this year. … They just aren’t there yet when it comes to a contract and I think this summer’s probably a better timetable to when it’s going to get done.”

On the bright side, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Murray is expected to attend the team’s mandatory mini-camp in the middle of next month. Oh, and GM Steve Keim has said there’s “zero chance” the Cardinals would even explore a trade involving Murray.

So this seems like just a hiccup more than a reason for everyone to get all anxious. In other words, no reason for Cardinals fans to yet start praying to the heavens and lighting holy candles. And even Murray has indicated as much.

In April, he made it pretty clear he has no intentions to sit out part of the season as he seeks a contract that extends beyond his rookie deal.

His agent, however, acted like an agent, releasing a statement in February that made it sound as if the Cardinals were the bad guys in all this.

“Actions speak louder than words in this volatile business,” agent Erik Burkhardt’s letter read.

“It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving 24-year-old, already 2X Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from 3 wins before his arrival to 11 wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years.”

So, no Murray at OTAs? No big deal. But if this continues on … well, maybe it could become one.