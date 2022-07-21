Kyler Murray Agrees To Massive Deal, Clay Travis Reacts

Clay Travis discussed Kyler Murray’s new contract and what this means for the Arizona Cardinals.

“What are the Arizona Cardinals going to be capable of?” Clay asked.

The OutKick founder said, “is Kyler Murray going to be a quarterback capable of winning…or are things not going to pan out for him?”

Clay continued, saying, Kyler Murray “did not perform at a very high level down the stretch run of the season [and] didn’t live up to the white-hot start that the Cardinals had.”

It will be interesting to see what Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury will be able to put together as the leading Cardinals duo, Clay concluded.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: