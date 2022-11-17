Kyle Shanahan Not Surprised By Warriors Cheerleaders Saying Hello To Jimmy Garoppolo, Says He’s Seen It Before

There are two things we know about Jimmy Garoppolo, he’s a winner and the ladies love him. On Monday, following a 22-16 win over the Chargers, the 49ers quarterback caught the eye of several of the Golden State Warriors cheerleaders.

They lined up to greet him as he sat courtside with his Niners teammates Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk. Jimmy was all smiles throughout his special introduction to the squad.

Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk attend Spurs-Warriors Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

If you thought that Jimmy G handled the situation like a pro and someone who has been there before then you’re absolutely correct. According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, that sort of thing is completely normal for his 31-year-old quarterback.

During an appearance on KNBR, Shanahan was asked about the Warriors cheerleaders going out of their way to say hello to Jimmy G and he admitted that it’s completely normal for that sort of thing to happen.

“It’s a normal thing. I’ve been at fundraisers with him and it’s a tough life he’s got to live,” Shanahan said. “I’ve seen it before though so it doesn’t surprise me.”

Jimmy Garoppolo Still Has It

Given that this is a regular occurrence for Jimmy G, it begs the question as to why Shanahan tried to move on from him as San Francisco’s quarterback.

You don’t move on from a guy who takes you to an NFC Championship Game. You also don’t move on from a guy who gets approached by women wherever he goes.

Shanahan learned this the hard way. Is Jimmy G the perfect quarterback? No he isn’t. But he hung around, avoided being traded, then hopped right back into the starting role when Trey Lance went down with an injury.

He’s 4-3 on the season, the 49ers are in the mix in the NFC West, and he’s putting up decent numbers. Garoppolo has thrown for 1,931 yards and 11 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

I’d start him until the cheerleaders no longer line up to greet him. That’s ability you can’t teach.