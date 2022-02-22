Kyle Rittenhouse Plans to Sue Media, Including Whoopi Goldberg

Videos by OutKick

In November, a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on charges of murder and endangering public safety for his role in a 2020 Kenosha riot. Despite the verdict, a slew of media members continued to call Rittenhouse a “murderer,” “white supremacist” and even a “white man.”

And now Rittenhouse, 19, plans to sue the public voices who lied about him before and after his acquittal.

“Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court,” Rittenhouse told Tucker Carlson on Monday.

Rittenhouse says he plans to sue politicians, celebrities and athletes and name-dropped Whoopi Goldberg in particular. Goldberg notably called Rittenhouse a “murderer” after the jury acquitted him.

He will also file a lawsuit against Cenk Uygur, the founder of the Young Turks, who lied about Rittenhouse acting in self-defense. Uygur presented the shooting as an act of terror.

And there are many others who defamed and endangered Rittenhouse.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid recently told her viewers that “anyone who supports Black Lives Matter should be very afraid” of Rittenhouse, who shot three white men who attacked him.

Get him or he’ll get you, Reid warned.

This entire group of pundits dishonestly misrepresented the facts of the trial to make Rittenhouse look like a terrorist. You can find examples here. They tried to use their reach to disrupt an 18-year-old’s right to due process.

The media purposely lied about Rittenhouse for political gain, as they have about many others in the past. It’s cruel, and they’ve gotten away with it. No one has stopped them. Few have even tried.

“I don’t want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through. So I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me, because I don’t want to see anybody have to go through what I went through,” Rittenhouse concludes.

Rittenhouse’s efforts could be a step towards preventing the press from smearing the next person who dares to defend himself against the mob.