Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Enters Transfer Portal

It appears Kyle McCord is on his way out the door at Ohio State.

The starting QB of the Buckeyes is in the transfer portal as of early Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

McCord finished the regular season with 3,170 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. He has one year of eligibility left.

Kyle McCord appears ready to leave Ohio State. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Despite McCord not having terrible stats by any measure, he was a major point of frustration for fans and supporters of the program.

It felt like the team was winning in spite of his QB play – not because of it. The lack of an elite passing attack in big games proved fatal for the Buckeyes against Michigan.

His two interceptions were massive in a game the Buckeyes only lost by six. McCord isn’t a bad QB, but he just never hit an elite level to get the most out of the weapons around him.

Kyle McCord enters the transfer portal. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, there’s also more to read into this than just Kyle McCord getting a fresh start. It almost certainly means Ohio State has its next QB already lined up and found in the transfer portal.

Kyle McCord wouldn’t be leaving if he was slated to remain the starter. Nobody would ever leave a school like Ohio State unless their job was at risk.

McCord being in the portal almost certainly means Ryan Day has a guy in his sights. Who could that be? I have no clue, but I’m sure the internet will immediately start speculating and debating.

Kyle McCord is in the transfer portal. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The good news for McCord is that he’ll have no trouble finding a new team. He did more than enough at OSU to earn a new shot elsewhere. Now, all eyes are on Columbus to find out who the new QB1 will be.