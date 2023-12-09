Urban Meyer Reacts To Kyle McCord Leaving Ohio State, Is Completely Baffled

Videos by OutKick

Urban Meyer has no idea why Kyle McCord is leaving the Ohio State Buckeyes.

McCord started the entire season for the 11-1 Buckeyes, and finished the year with 24 passing TDs and more than 3,000 passing yards.

Yet, he was a constant point of frustration for fans, and people loved to pin a lot of blame on him whenever the team was struggling.

Things hit a breaking point for the program when the Buckeyes lost to Michigan for a third straight year. Now, McCord is in the transfer portal, OSU will have a new QB next season and Urban Meyer has absolutely no idea why any of it is necessary.

The former Ohio State coach simply can’t figure it out.

Kyle McCord is in the transfer portal. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer doesn’t understand why Kyle McCord is transferring.

“That made no sense. I’m still trying to comprehend it. I tried to take a position of Kyle or even Ohio State, and it just doesn’t compute…He had a good year. I mean they beat Notre Dame as a first-time starter, three new offensive linemen. You know, he’s on the 37-yard line. He threw two interceptions in the Wolverine game that weren’t his fault. Marvin’s got to finish the route. And then on the other one, he got hit. So he got to his third read on the play, so it took him all the way back to the back-side in route. I’m talking about the final play against the Wolverines,” Meyer said when speaking to On3’s Tim May.

Despite McCord cutting and running with Nebraska believed to be the leading spot for his commitment, Meyer would like to see him reconsider and remain with the Buckeyes.

Urban Meyer doesn’t understand why Kyle McCord is transferring. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“I’m trying to make it compute, because I want to be empathetic and I want to say, ‘OK, I understand.’ There’s no place better for Kyle than Ohio State. That place does not exist, unless he’s being guaranteed a starting spot. But once again, I don’t agree with that’s the best place. I think iron sharpens iron, steel sharpens steel. The best thing that anybody can ever do is go and compete your tail off, get better and maximize who you are as a player,” the three-time national champion coach explained.

Urban Meyer is also very skeptical there’s a better place for McCord than the Buckeyes. He further told May, “I’m not ripping Kyle at all, because I don’t know him. I admire him, and I think he was in a tough situation all year. But yea, I didn’t dig in too hard because I don’t want to. But it does not compute with me. I guess I love Ohio State, and I think competition brings out the best in you. If he goes to a better place than Ohio State, I’ll be the first one to say he went to a better place. I just don’t know.”

Where will Kyle McCord transfer to? (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

McCord is looking for a fresh start.

While McCord isn’t an elite college QB like C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields were for the Buckeyes, he’s more than serviceable passer.

He finished the year with 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns to six interceptions, completed 65.8% of his passes and had an 83.7 QBR on the season. There are a lot of teams that would kill for a QB with his stats.

The problem for McCord and OSU was that he never really seemed to be able to elevate the passing game to the next level, despite having a lot of yards.

It was the eye test that dogged him all season, and he’s now in the transfer portal. Urban Meyer doesn’t understand it at all, and I’m sure there are plenty of other fans who feel the same way.

Will Ohio State fans regret pushing Kyle McCord out the door? (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

My only advice for OSU fans is they better be careful what they wish for. There’s no guarantee the grass is greener on the other side of the fence. Ohio State went 11-1, and had a great season, despite losing to Michigan. Are fans 100% convinced whatever QB comes next will be an upgrade? They better be considering how they ran off Kyle McCord. Let me know your thoughts on the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.