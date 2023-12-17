Kyle McCord Is Likely Leaving Big 10, Heading To Syracuse

Videos by OutKick

Kyle McCord is trading in his scarlet for Orange.

The former Ohio State quarterback will commit to Syracuse out of the transfer portal, according to Brent Axe of Syracuse.com. He could make an official announcement as soon as Sunday.

The Orange, who went 6–6 in 2023, are rebuilding under Fran Brown. Snagging McCord — a five-star recruit and Top 25 prospect in the 2021 signing class — is a huge win for the new coach.

Brown connected with McCord shortly after he entered his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 4. McCord also visited Nebraska early last week. Shortly after leaving, though, it was widely reported he would not commit to coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers.



Originally from Philadelphia, McCord received an offer from the Orange out of high school. His father, Derek, played quarterback for Rutgers in the early 1990s.

McCord spent just one season as the Buckeyes’ full-time starter. In 2023, he threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led Ohio State to an 11–0 start, but the Buckeyes lost 30–24 to arch-rival Michigan in their regular-season finale.

The 21-year-old spent his first two seasons as a backup for CJ Stroud, appearing in five games in 2021 and seven in 2022.

Syracuse’s current QB, Garrett Schrader, completed his eligibility this season. He averaged 7.9 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns against six interceptions.

McCord has one year of eligibility remaining. And he’ll start it on Aug. 31 when Syracuse opens its 2024 season against Ohio.

