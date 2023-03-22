Videos by OutKick

Kyle Ford is so jacked that D.K. Metcalf doesn’t make him look small. That may not seem like a big deal, but it is. Metcalf makes everybody look small.

Just ask A.J. Brown— who is absolutely chiseled in his own right.

A,J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf

Metcalf, at 25 years old, stands 6-foot-4, 235. Ford, a fifth-year senior, is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds.

From Orange, California, Ford was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019. He committed to USC over offers from Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and 22 other offers.

In four years with the Trojans, Ford battled back from multiple season-ending injuries, but always found a way to fight through adversity. 2022 was his best year.

He caught 20 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. The second came against UCLA when Ford went up and over a Bruins defensive back.

Not long thereafter, Ford entered the transfer portal and committed to… UCLA. After four years with one of L.A.’s crosstown rivals, he transferred to the other. Bold!

Need it all…Let’s work pic.twitter.com/C2httxdS88 — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 18, 2023

In response to the decision, USC legend LenDale White responded “we gonna whoop y’all ass.”

The bad blood is very real, but Ford is focused on himself. He is poised for a breakout year with Chip Kelly’s offense and is putting in the work during the offseason.

Kyle Ford is ripped.

Ford was on the field at UCLA running routes with none other than D.K. Metcalf. Where Metcalf, a freak of nature, typically dwarfs most everybody else, Ford stood his own. The first-year Bruins pass-catcher is shredded.

A few pictures posted to Instagram does not have any bearing on future success, obviously. It is that time of year where every little glimpse at anything football becomes noteworthy. And Ford not looking like a skinny twig while standing next to Metcalf is noteworthy. That’s a rare occurrence!