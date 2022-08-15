Kristin Chenoweth Talks Dirty On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Actress Kristin Chenoweth stands just 4’11, but the pint-sized starlet talks a big game.

During a Sunday episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Chenoweth proved as much when she responded to host Steve Harvey’s question with an answer that seemed to jump straight from the pages of Fifty Shades of Grey.

“We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss,” Harvey stated. An eager Chenoweth, who’s catalog of work includes appearances in television’s The West Wing and movies such as Stranger Than Fiction and Four Christmases, quickly buzzed in to answer the game show survey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth)

And that’s precisely the time when Celebrity Family Feud could’ve jumped from ABC to Cinemax After Dark.

“Rhymes with heinous,” stated a smiling Chenoweth.

WOWZA!

Chenoweth’s naughty response did the unthinkable – it left Harvey speechless.

After audience members and fellow contestants picked their jaws up from the studio floor, an amused, if not embarrassed, Chenoweth jokingly pleaded with those in attendance to forgive her after hours antics.

It rhymes with what now?! 🤣 Don’t miss Team @KChenoweth vs Team @kathynajimy on @FamilyFeudABC TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/gS7LUHnxzl — Kristin Chenoweth News (@KCisTheAofE) August 14, 2022

“I’m sorry,” said Chenoweth. “I’m a good Christian girl, forgive me.”

Shouldn’t be a problem, Kristin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth)

After the game show board showed that no surveyed responses rhymed with heinous, the opposing team answered, then Harvey walked Chenoweth back towards her team and repeatedly cackled: “You stay right over there, young lady.” He then jokingly said of the bubbly Chenoweth: “Nicest woman I’ve ever met,” as the audience laughed along.

Not yet ready to move on from kiss-gate, Harvey later jokingly looked in the direction of the audience and said: “Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks.”

In case you’re wondering, Chenoweth was engaged to Backroad Anthem guitar player Josh Bryant in October of last year. He’s apparently a lucky man.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF