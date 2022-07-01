Kristin Cavalleri, Ex-Wife To Jay Cutler, Shares Fitness Journey And Bikini Pic On IG

TV celeb Kristin Cavalleri is eating up the moment after separating ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and making significant progress on a personal health journey.

The Very Cavalleri star opened up, via Instagram, on Thursday, sharing an update on a recent health challenge she endured and how she got herself back on track after struggling to commit to a healthy lifestyle through the strain of her pending divorce from Cutler. The two are in the process of finalizing their separation after agreeing to a monetary settlement.

She spoke on growing comfortable in her skin in order to remain committed to building herself up to her best form.

Cavallari shared the candid message, and a cheeky pic:

“I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not,” Cavallari said in her caption. “Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress.

“I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go.”

Cavalleri has delivered in results (packing on the muscle) and gaining support on her health journey: showing off the occasional bikini pic for IG fans to enjoy while she’s seen living her best life.

In an interview with US Weekly, Cavallari shared her rigorous workout routine, alongside her professional trainer, to maintain an MVP bod.

“I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away,” Cavallari said. “So it is about consistency for me.”

“He kicks my a**. He pushes me really hard. He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I’ve ever lifted in my entire life,” she added. “I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.”

The 35-year-old mother of three, all shared with Cutler, is on the rebound after the 10-year marriage, with her young ones handing out prime dating advice.

“Jaxon just said I need to date somebody older. A lot older,” Cavallari shared in a collection of IG stories where she spoke on her post-divorce dating.

Best of luck to her … not that she’ll need it.