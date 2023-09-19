Kristin Cavallari Tells Travis Kelce, ‘I Was In Love With You’

Videos by OutKick

Kristin Cavallari has a type, and it’s “celebrity.”

In addition to her seven-year marriage to former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, the reality TV star also reportedly dated singer Nick Lachey, actor Chris Evans, reality personality Brody Jenner and QB Matt Leinart.

And on her Let’s Be Honest podcast this week, Cavallari revealed she had her eye on yet another NFL star: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Apparently, he caught her eye during his 2016 dating show Catching Kelce.

“You’ve probably heard the term ‘TV crush,’ right?” Cavallari told Kelce on her podcast. “Like, you know what a TV crush is? It’s when you see someone on TV, you probably haven’t met them yet but you just have this like little crush on them? You were 100% my TV crush when this show was on.

“I was in love with you.”

Kelce then let her know — like most reality TV — what happened on his show was not real.

“You’re ruining it for me now,” she said.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have three children together. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Cavallari and Cutler split in 2020 after a 10-year relationship. She later said there wasn’t anything major that happened to end their marriage, but that the marriage was just “toxic” and she was unhappy.

“I don’t think I want to date another athlete,” the 36 year old said. “I’ve done that. I want to leave that in the past.”

But perhaps she’ll make an exception for Travis Kelce.

Granted, she has some competition — with rumors circulating that the eight-time Pro Bowler is “quietly hanging out” with Taylor Swift.

Regardless, it’s safe to say they both have plenty of options.