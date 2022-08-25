Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Had a Breast Lift

Kristin Cavallari is making headlines that don’t include her marriage or divorce from Jay Cutler. It looks like the reality TV star has turned over a new leaf.

She’s now talking about a much more interesting topic. Her boobs. During a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram, Cavallari was asked, “Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here).”

She revealed that after breastfeeding three of her kids, she had a breast lift. She answered, “Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after breastfeeding all 3 kids.”

Instagram Story/Kristin Cavallari

The 35-year-old also opened up about Botox and fillers. When asked about them Cavallari said, “It’s not for me (or maybe I should say, I’ve never done it). But I’ve seen it look amazing on some people.”

“My concern is that we don’t know the long-term effects of it (and I don’t mean like 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is a muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle.”

She added, “I’m super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don’t bother me.”

When keeping it real goes wrong

Cavallari also opened up about luxury skin treatments and how she wasn’t a fan of them. She also wasn’t a fan of some of the headlines that were used to describe her Q&A session.

Instagram Story/Kristin Cavallari

I think this is called Karma. She’s been trashing Cutler since their divorce and the universe threw a little back at her.

I doubt she’ll receive a postcard or any sympathy from her ex. He’s probably just glad she’s not talking about him at the moment.

As for the procedures, I say good for her. Whatever makes you happy as long as you don’t get carried away with it. I still think you should do whatever you want to, I’m just going to make fun of you.