Kraken Have Too Much Value To Pass

Kraken vs. Stars, 9:40 ET

The NHL has been as hot as any sport for me lately and I’m pleased to keep getting an opportunity to give you picks. I can’t promise the entire playoffs will go well, but we’ve built a nice bankroll on the first round and will look at some more games this round and even series props moving forward. Tonight we get Game 2 between the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars.

If you watched Game 1 you had to be very confused by what was happening. The opening period cashed the over with six goals in it. That was insane the way that both teams, mainly the Kraken, were lighting the lamp. Dallas opened the scoring early and had to feel pretty good about their chances. Then about 10 minutes later, the Kraken responded and tied it up. That didn’t last long as the Stars put themselves back in control less than a minute later. Then the onslaught of goals happened for the Kraken with them scoring three in the span of one minute. The final tally at the end of one period was 4-2 Seattle. After a scoreless second period, the Stars tied it up before dropping the game in overtime.

Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken in Game 2. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

You’re not going to see as much crazy scoring in this game as you did in the first, I just don’t think it is possible. I also think it is insane that Joe Pavelski scored four goals for his team and they lost. That’s a great playoff performance and it was completely wasted. In order for Dallas to win, defense simply must be the key here. They were able to keep the Kraken scoreless for almost 60 straight minutes after that disaster of a first period. You don’t really want to go down 2-0 and lose your home ice advantage, but the Kraken are a very good road team, so they may be able to pull off the upset.

I do think this line is a bit disrespectful of the Kraken. Seattle deserves to be better than a +165 dog on the road even against a “must-win” game from Dallas. (I know, it isn’t really a must-win game, but it should feel that way for them.) I like the under 5.5 in the game as I think Dallas has to play at their pace and keep the Kraken under control, but this line is giving me too much value to pass. I’m taking the Kraken.

