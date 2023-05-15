Kraken Can Advance Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Kraken vs. Stars, 8:00 ET

The best two words in sports ring true tonight in Dallas as the Stars have Game 7 coming up against the Seattle Kraken. Hockey has been very good for us this postseason and we are looking to get one more unit off of the 2nd Round games before we head into the Conference Finals. Let’s see the best way to play Game 7.

Seattle has already taken one game off of Dallas on the road. In the opening game of the series, they were able to win in overtime. In Game 2 the Stars responded and took down the Kraken preserving some of that home ice they needed to. They once again alternated wins in Seattle and came back to Dallas with a 2-2 tie. After splitting Games 5 and 6, we are now faced with this Game 7. This has been an offensive series, all of the winners have scored at least four goals in the game. Somehow only Game 1 was a tightly contested game. Every other game was won by at least two goals and most of them were won by three. Will the same trend happen for Game 7 or are we going to see a low-scoring, tightly-contested game tonight?

Dallas and Seattle play Game 7 tonight in Dallas. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

This actually is a pretty solid spot for the Kraken tonight. Why? I felt like this season was much better for them on the road than at home. You’ve seen that they can win on the road as they took down the Stars in Game 1, and in the first round of the playoffs, they won three games in Colorado was they took down the Avalanche. The Stars have been pretty solid overall this season at home, but I think there is the possibility that they struggle in this game. They are just 4-2 at home in the playoffs and I’m not sure that their goalie Jake Oettinger is good enough to keep the Kraken down. He’s been pulled early in a couple of the games already. I get that some of that is out of necessity to try and stay in games.

If the Stars are going to win this game, they probably should make this a defensive game as much as possible. On the other side, the Kraken need to push the pace and clog the middle of the ice to get in front of Oettinger. I think that whoever scores first wins this game. The Kraken at +160 has a ton of value in my opinion. I do think the game goes over as well. I’ll take the Kraken though at +160 to win this game. They are an underdog for a reason so be cautious if you’d like, but we’ve made a lot this postseason so a bit of a risk is fine here.

