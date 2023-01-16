Koe Wetzel, Diplo, Kodak Black Casually Driving A Jeep Boat On A Lake Is The Coolest, Least Expected Collaboration Of The Year

Diplo, Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel have one of the most unique friendships in music, if not life itself. They all come from different worlds, but came together for their new single and drove a Jeep in the water for the video.

Well, it’s actually a boat. But it’s also a Jeep?

Diplo, 44, was born in Mississippi, spent most of his youth in Miami, graduated from high school in Tennessee, and went to college at UCF and Temple. He is one of the most well-known DJs in the world.

Koe Wetzel, 30, was born and raised in Texas and played linebacker at Tarleton State University but chose to pursue a career in music instead. He is one of the most unique outlaw country artists and combines the genre with grunge rock.

Kodak Black, 25, grew up in Florida and was expelled from school in the fifth grade. He has since risen to fame as a rapper and is signed to Capitol Records.

Needless to say, there is a lot of contrast in their upbringings. But there also a few similarities!

Perhaps that is where their new collaboration came to be?

They joined forces for ‘Wasted.’ It is techno/country/rock/rap song that mashes all of the genres together and spits out a banger.

Diplo posted a behind-the-scenes look at the music video filming process on TikTok and it is truly unexpected. They’re just casually ripping a Jeep around a lake. Because that makes sense!

If you had Diplo, Koe Wetzel and Kodak Black driving a Jeep boat on your 2023 bingo card, congratulations. You’re the only one.

‘Wasted’ is the first single under Diplo’s country music moniker, Thomas Wesley, which is actually his real name. It is expected to be the first of many unique collaborations!