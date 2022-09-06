How would you react if your first MLB strikeout came against the best player in baseball? Probably not much unlike Kody Clemens, who simply could not have cheesed any harder.

Clemens is the son of MLB legend (or villain, depending on who you ask) Roger Clemens. He was drafted No. 79 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Tigers after playing college ball at Texas, just like his dad.

(Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

After working his way through the minor leagues over the last four years, Kody was called-up to The Bigs in May. He has been up and down since, but was recalled in July and has stayed up.

As a utility player, Kody has primarily played in the outfield for Detroit. He is hitting .140 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 110 plate appearances, but the Tigers are not in the mix for the playoffs so it doesn’t really matter. Just so long as he — and his teammates — are developing.

On Monday night, as the Tigers began a three-game series in Anaheim, things got a little bit out of hand. The Angels jumped out to an early lead and went on to win 10-0.

So not to burn its bullpen, Detroit decided to call upon a position player to pitch in the eighth inning. That player was Kody Clemens, who has already toed the rubber in a few other games this year.

Roger Clemens' son, rookie utility man Kody Clemens, made his MLB pitching debut today for the Tigers



We won't talk about where his ERA sits, but here are all three outs he recorded pic.twitter.com/4cipRmE6eh — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) June 15, 2022

Over the course of his 24 years in the MLB, Roger Clemens recorded 4,672 strikeouts, which is the third-most all time. His son, after Monday, is just 4,671 behind his old man.

With one out in the eighth inning, Kody recorded his first Major League strikeout. It just so happened to come against the greatest player in the sport.

Kody Clemens struck out Shohei Ohtani on a 68mph eephus

After recording the strikeout, Kody simply could not wipe the smile off of his face. It was a moment that he will surely never forget and made sure to save the ball for his collection.

After the game, Kody spoke about the strikeout.

“I’m just trying to get outs, and for it to come like that is obviously super cool,” he said. “[Ohtani’s] the best player in baseball. So it’s a pretty cool moment for me.”

In addition to keeping the ball, Kody got it signed by Ohtani and had it cased.

(courtesy: @KodyClemens_instagram)

His dad may have him beat in terms of total strikeouts, but has Roger ever struck out Ohtani on an eephus? Point Kody!