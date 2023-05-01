Kobe’s Widow, Vanessa Bryant, Pays Tribute To Late Daughter Gianna On 17th Birthday

Videos by OutKick

On the day Gianna Bryant would have celebrated her 17th birthday, mother and widow Vanessa Bryant is honoring her memory. Nearly three years (Jan. 26) after losing ‘Gigi’ and husband Kobe Bryant to a fatal helicopter crash near Calabasas (Calif.), Vanessa posted an emotional message on her Instagram, remembering her daughter, the aspiring basketball player who died at age 13.

Gianna Bryant and her father, Kobe Bryant (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant’s Widow, Vanessa, Posts Tribute For Late Gianna Bryant On 17th Birthday

“Happy 17th birthday, baby girl. I love you and miss you so much, sweet Angel,” Vanessa posted in one of her tribute posts.

@vanessabryant / Instagram @vanessabryant / Instagram

Vanessa Bryant posted a video honoring Gigi, featuring sports figures like ex-Laker Paul Gasol and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Vanessa Bryant and Nike's tribute video in honor of Gigi Bryant ❤️#PlayGigisWay pic.twitter.com/Lmoj1nVNBJ — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) May 1, 2023

Joining the birthday celebration was University of Kentucky MBB coach John Calipari. The college hoops legend posted a video of unboxing a gift from the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Calipari received a number of memorable items, including a plaque to honor Gigi on her birthday, a “Gigi” jersey and a pair of limited Kobe 4 Protro ‘Gigi’ shoes, scheduled for release on May 1.

The loss of Gigi and Kobe Bryant continues to resonate in sports.

RELATED: VANESSA BRYANT, WIDOW OF LAKERS LEGEND KOBE BRYANT, AWARDED $16M IN CRASH PHOTOS LAWSUIT

Vanessa Bryant recently appeared in the news for winning a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Los Angeles County over their mishandling of photos taken at the helicopter crash site on Jan. 26, 2020. She sued the county after discovering that fire and sheriff’s office officials had shared images from the crash site where Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven other passengers died.

Rest in Peace