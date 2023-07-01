Kobe Bryant Signature Shoes Making Their Return More Than Three Years After His Death, Will Also Honor Daughter Gianna

Videos by OutKick

Kobe Bryant signature shoes will soon be returning to store shelves, more than three years after the legendary Los Angeles Laker passed away.

The president and CEO of Nike, John Donahoe, made the announcement during an earnings call. The Kobe signature shoes were produced from 2003-2021. Starting in 2022, Nike and the Bryant estate restarted their relationship.

The “Kobe’s” were consistently one of the NBA’s most popular shoe lines, with both professionals and consumers.

Front Office Sports quoted Donahoe, who revealed that the shoe giant intends to relaunch the brand around August 24th.

“It’s going to be an exciting summer, as we set the stage to relaunch the Kobe brand in advance of Kobe Day on Aug. 24,” Donahoe said.

Donahoe didn’t announce any further details or show any designs. But the announcement itself is notable considering past disagreements between Nike and Vanessa Bryant.

UNCASVILLE, CT – MAY 15: Enshrinee Vanessa Bryant poses for portrait during the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on May 15, 2021 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant Shoes Will Also Honor Gianna

The restarted shoe line will also honor Gianna, who was with Kobe on the tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

Bryant’s legendary career produced an exceptional number of accolades. 15-time All-NBA selection, 18-time All Star, an MVP award and multiple NBA Finals MVP awards.

The “mamba” logo has become immediately recognizable, and one of Nike’s biggest brands.

Nike didn’t announce a timeline to reveal renderings or further details, but with less than two months before “Kobe Day,” sneakerheads should get more information soon.