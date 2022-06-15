Kobe and Gianna Bryant Dream Court Opened In Philadelphia

Kobe and Gianna Bryant Dream Court has opened in Philadelphia in the Overbrook neighborhood. The court is near the area Kobe grew up and learned to love basketball.

Kobe’s wife Venessa and her daughters traveled to Philadelphia for the dedication of the court. She wrote on Instagram how special she felt this moment was:

“We are excited to announce on this Mamba Day that @mambamambacitasports has partnered with @nlcharities to open 3 Dream Courts this Fall – one Dream Court at Pearson Park in Anaheim, CA (Vanessa’s Hometown and a city Kobe and Vanessa visited often) and 2 Dream Courts at Tustin Playground in Philadelphia, PA (Kobe’s Hometown and a place where he played when he was younger). 💜🏀

The legacy project in honor and memory of Kobe and Gianna will serve as a safe play space for youth in the community to interact with friends and family. Finding spaces for youth to come together in peace through the love of sports is important to the Bryant Family.”

Since the passing of Kobe and Gianna in a tragic helicopter accident in California in January of 2020, Vanessa has worked to keep their memories alive through multiple projects. She works through the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, the Mambacita X Dannjo Collection, and the new Dream Courts initiative. The Anaheim dream court opened in May.