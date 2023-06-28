Lane Kiffin’s Son, Knox, Dominates Trash Talk At Manning Passing Academy While Wearing Rival Colors

Videos by OutKick

The apple does not fall far from the tree when it comes to Lane Kiffin and his son, Knox. Ole Miss’ 48-year-old head coach is known to jab the ribs of opposing coaches on Twitter and during media appearances.

His 14-year-old son is equally as quick to take shots at rivals, which we found out over the weekend.

Knox, who was born in Knoxville, was in Louisiana for the prestigious Manning Passing Academy. Although he is still four years away from making a decision on where to go to college, the youngest Kiffin is set up to shine at quarterback in the Class of 2028.

Not only is he the son of a former quarterback, who has had a lot of success coaching the position on both the collegiate and NFL levels, Knox gets to be around signal-callers by nature of his father’s profession. And he puts in the work with some of the top trainers in the country!

Knox Kiffin talked his talk at the Manning Passing Academy!

Although it is the college counselors who typically steal the show at the Manning Academy, it is open to Grades 8-12. Knox was in attendance throughout the weekend and got to meet up with John Rhys Plumlee and Luke Altmeyer, who played at Ole Miss before transferring to UCF and Illinois.

He also disappointed his dad by wearing the colors of his former employer’s biggest rival.

⁦@UCLAFootball⁩ 🤦‍♂️. He said Chip made him wear it. pic.twitter.com/7LwHpxInAK — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 25, 2023

And according to Jayden Daniels, Knox did not hold back when it came to trash talk.

The LSU quarterback was asked about a variety of topics while in Thibodaux, including who was slinging the best trash talk. His answer was surprising, unless you know Lane Kiffin.

It wasn’t any of the players that the Tigers will face on the field this fall. Daniels said that Knox was letting him hear it.

Lane Kiffin’s son! Yeah, he was talking about Ole Miss is going to beat us this year. — Jayden Daniels, via WGNO TV

LSU won the SEC West rivalry last season, Daniel’s first in Baton Rouge, but Knox Kiffin is confident that history will not repeat itself in 2023!