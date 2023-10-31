Knicks Will Roll Load-Managing Cavaliers On Halloween

Videos by OutKick

The New York Knicks (1-2) are one of the few teams that don’t load manage. I’m probably jinxing them by saying that. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the Knicks have a clean injury report. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) may be without four starters and a key role player for their game vs. the Knicks on Halloween.

Cavaliers SG Donovan Mitchell posts up New York Knicks wing Josh Hart in the 2023 playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland will definitely be without starting PG Darius Garland (hamstring) and C Jarrett Allen (ankle). Plus, Cavs All-Star SG Donovan Mitchell and 6-man Caris LeVert are both “questionable” to play Tuesday. I lean to Mitchell sitting Tuesday because of the language in the NBA’s new load management policy.

Balance the number of one-game “rest” absences a star player accrues in home games vs. road games, with a recommendation that a player more often sit out at home. via NBA.com

Instead of requiring the millionaires to play the full 82-game schedule, the soft-a** NBA left some wiggle room to continue ripping off paying customers. The NBA prefers players rest at home so that season ticket holders get gypped rather than fans paying to see a star’s visit to their home town.

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off

Betting odds for the New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers for Tuesday, Oct. 31st as of 2 p.m. ET.

Regardless, the guaranteed absences of Garland and Allen are good enough to bet on the Knicks Tuesday. Per CleaningTheGlass.com, Garland led the Cavaliers in on/off net rating last season and Allen was right behind him.

Also, New York dominated Cleveland on the boards in their nine meetings last season including the playoffs. The Knicks were +8.2 in rebound differential in those games. New York was 7-2 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) vs. Cleveland last season with a +7.4 spread differential.

Mitchell defends New York Knicks PG Jalen Brunson during Game 5 of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)

Furthermore, Knicks PG Jalen Brunson destroyed the Cavaliers last year in the playoffs. Brunson averaged 31.0 points on 50.4% shooting vs. Cleveland in their 1st-round 2023 postseason series.

Lastly, New York is 9-2 SU and ATS in those spots with a +9.9 scoring margin. My explanation for this is Madison Square Garden being the “Mecca of basketball” works against the Knicks. Everyone in the NBA gets up for their games at MSG. But, on the road, NYK can fly under the radar.

My prediction: Knicks 112, Cavaliers 102

Bet 1.65 units on the Knicks -3.5 (-110) at the Cavaliers (1 unit = $10).

