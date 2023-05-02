Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Will Have Bounce-Back Game 2 Vs. Heat

Videos by OutKick

After jumping out to a 32-21 first-quarter lead, the New York Knicks (0-1) lost the remaining three-quarters of Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat (1-0). The key to the Heat’s Game 1 win was how well they defended Knicks PG Jalen Brunson.

NYK was missing leading scorer and rebounder Julius Randle for Game 1 so they relied on Brunson. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a trick up his sleeve though. Spo tasked Jimmy Butler to defend Brunson early and often in Game 1.

Knicks PG Jalen Brunson drives to the basket during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. the Heat at Madison Square Garden. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Brunson shot just 25.0% from the field when Butler guarded him (2-for-8) but he lit up his other matchups. Brunson hit a combined 8-of-14 shots vs. Heat wing Caleb Martin, SG Max Strus, and PG Kyle Lowry.

However, Butler rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and could miss Tuesday’s game. If Butler plays Game 2, he could be stuck defending Randle both of whom are “questionable” to play.

Knicks PG Jalen Brunson points prop (24.5) at DraftKings Sportsbook

OVER 24.5 points: (-130)

Under 24.5 points: +100

Regardless of Butler’s status, Brunson should get an easier matchup for most of Game 2. Butler may guard Brunson in the fourth quarter of Game 2 if he plays.

But, DraftKings isn’t listing any player props for Butler or Randle, meaning it’s likely both sit Tuesday. Plus, it would make sense for Spo to give Butler extra time to recover given the Heat already stole Game 1.

In his four games against the Heat (including the regular season), Brunson scored exactly 25 points in three of those meetings. He scored 25 points vs. Miami in Game 1 but it was on an inefficient 11-for-23 from the field.

Brunson did his thing in the mid-range but went 0-for-7 from behind the arc. He shot a career-best 41.6% from 3-point land during the regular season and won’t shoot blanks from 3 again in Game 2.

Knicks’ PG Jalen Brunson shoots a mid-range pull-up during Game 1 vs. the Heat at Madison Square Garden. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Also, Brunson got an uncharacteristic technical foul in Game 1 for complaining about not receiving a call on a shot attempt. “NBA playoff officiating” is a thing and the Knicks could get some home-cooking in Game 2.

Furthermore, Brunson is one of the best in the NBA at drawing shooting fouls and his float/mid-range game could wreak havoc on Miami’s defense.

Per CleaningTheGlass.com, the Heat has the worst defensive shooting percentage vs. short-mid-range field goals in these playoffs.

BET: Knicks’ Jalen Brunson OVER 24.5 points

Betting Strategy : Shop around for the best number for Brunson’s points prop. Of course, consider DraftKings since they are a partner with OutKick. Yet there may be cheaper prices out there if you look.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.