Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley’s Meteoric Rise In NBA 6-Man Of The Year Odds

Videos by OutKick

New York Knicks combo guard Immanuel Quickley is the favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook (-170) as of Monday morning after a breakout game Sunday on primetime.

At DraftKings 10 days ago from the time of writing, a $10 bet on Knicks backup Immanuel Quickley to win the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year would’ve returned a profit of $2,000.

Immanuel Quickley's odds to win 6th Man of the Year 🤯📈



Feb. 24: +20000

Current: -140 pic.twitter.com/D20mOaGXwI — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 6, 2023

What makes Quickley a relative lock to win this award is the NY media market. The Knicks are exceeding expectations as a team and Quickley has the best case on the NYK to win an award.

Julius Randle already won 2020-21 NBA Most Improved Player and coach Tom Thibodeau won Coach of the Year that same season. Jalen Brunson has the 2nd-best odds to win this year’s NBA Most Improved Player (+320).

Brunson will most likely lose to favorite, Jazz F Lauri Markkanen (-280). Brunson wasn’t chosen as an All-Star and Markkanen made his 1st All-Star team. The Most Improved Player award usually goes to 1st-time All-Stars.

Why did Immanuel Quickley’s 6-Man Award odds plummet?

The Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 131-129 in a double overtime thriller Sunday on national TV without Brunson. Quickley was the next man up for the Knicks and went off.

IQ set the tone early by knocking down a 3-pointer on the 1st possession. When the Knicks needed a big bucket, Quickley came through. He scored a career-high 38 points on 15-of-28 shooting with 7 assists to just 1 turnover.

It was a virtuoso performance from Quickley on both ends of the floor. He added 8 defensive rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks while playing 55 minutes. NYK extended their win streak to eight games with the win in Boston.

If you have been paying attention to Knicks basketball lately this isn’t a surprise. According to CleaningTheGlass.com, NYK scores 8.7 more points per 100 possessions in non-garbage time when IQ is on the floor.

Quickley ranks in the 90% of all combo guards for adjusted on/off net rating (nRTG). He is one of the perimeter defenders in the NBA.

Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley reacts after scoring a 3-pointer vs. the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Since Feb. 24, IQ is averaging 21.0 points per game (PPG) on 54.1% shooting (45.7% from 3) with a +22 nRTG. When Quickley starts, he steps up.

IQ is scoring 19.4 PPG as a starter (12.2 PPG off the bench) with a +10 nRTG (+4 nRTG as a reserve) on 41.0 minutes per game.

The fact that Quickley gets recognition for his offense and defense is rare for this award. Typically, Sixth Man of the Year goes to the best NBA bench scorer. It’s good to see the market respecting IQ’s defensive prowess. Hopefully the voters to too.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.