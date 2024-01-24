Knick of Time: Magic Johnson Delivers Obvious Insight On Three-Week-Old NBA Trade

Videos by OutKick

NBA legend Magic Johnson rushed to social media on Tuesday to catch fans up on basketball stories that trended well over four weeks ago.

The Lakers legend posted on X and delivered a breaking reaction to the Knicks’ trade for Toronto Raptors star O.G. Anunoby. A trade that happened ‘last year’ on Dec. 30, 2023.

The New York Knicks made a big move ahead of the upcoming trade deadline by acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors! Anunoby's addition to the team will take the pressure off Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson defensively because he’s capable of guarding opponent’s best… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 24, 2024

Adding to his reaction, Magic posed hypotheticals on Anunoby’s inclusion in the Knicks lineup, which would be interesting if the guy didn’t already have 11 games played in a NY uniform.

Magic Johnson Late on the Delivery, In Signature Magic Fashion

In February 2025, when Magic’s all caught up on Anunoby’s 11 games played for the Knicks so far, he’ll be happy to realize that O.G.’s move to the Big Apple did indeed improve the team.

Magic posted, “The New York Knicks made a big move ahead of the upcoming trade deadline by acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors!

“Anunoby’s addition to the team will take the pressure off Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson defensively because he’s capable of guarding opponent’s best players and every position on the court. This will create more offensive opportunities for Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.”

Commenters roasted Magic for his overdue breakdown.

“Great stuff Magic. This happened about 4 years ago, but I like how you’re giving us your incredible insight now. I’d also like your thoughts on the Charles Barkley to the Suns deal if you have the time,” one person reacted.

“What are your thoughts on Michael Jordan retiring this season?” another commenter asked. “Can’t wait to hear your thoughts next month on Adrian Griffin getting fired by the Bucks.”

Johnson finally felt caught up on the trade from over three weeks ago to comment on it.

And when you’ve got money like Magic, why not disassociate from reality?

Anyone who’s followed Magic Johnson, post-retirement, knows the guy has zero game when it comes to online analysis.

Magic’s commentary on sports via Twitter / X lacks significantly less insight than a football game on Nickelodeon as Magic continually finds genius in the seemingly obvious.

OutKick’s John Simmons covered Magic’s last stroke of genius on social media.

Giving his analysis on a Washington Commanders loss to the New York Giants, Johnson posted a tweet so glib that the average NFL fan could sound like Tony Kornheiser in comparison.

“Disappointing 14-7 loss for my Commanders to the NY Giants. It’s hard to win in the NFL when you only score 7 points.”

Magic Johnson may be the worst famous person to own a social media account, ever.