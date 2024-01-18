Kliff Kingsbury Interviews With Chicago Bears, Further Fueling Caleb Williams Draft Speculation

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears have a massive decision to make this offseason. They can build around quarterback Justin Fields and trade the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft (or use it to support him). Or, they can draft a quarterback like USC’s Caleb Williams and trade Fields. Does an interview with Kliff Kingsbury hint which direction they are leaning?

No, it doesn’t. But, these stories are fun and we’re getting close to the point where NFL news stops coming from on the field.

The Bears plan to interview Kingsbury for their open offensive coordinator job. He is currently the quarterbacks coach at USC. Thus, he is Caleb Williams’ coach.

The Chicago Bears plan to interview Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant OC position, leading to speculation about Caleb Williams’ future. (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One thing NFL teams often do, to make their highly-drafted rookie quarterbacks more comfortable, is bring on staff with whom they are familiar or plays that they run in college.

Of course, with the Bears interviewing Kingsbury, many people believe that is the connection. Even ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who ostensibly just reports the news, made note of the connection.

Former Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per sources. Kingsbury’s USC QB Caleb Williams is expected to receive strong consideration to become the… pic.twitter.com/kVFaI65sCp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024

Chicago Bears have major decision between Justin Fields and Caleb Williams, regardless of Kliff Kingsbury status

To be fair here, there’s no surprise that a team might want Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator no matter who plays quarterback. He has NFL head coaching experience and is considered one of those young, offensive minds that teams often covet.

Plus, he has experience working with Kyler Murray, who is a similar player to Justin Fields. He makes sense for both quarterbacks, quite frankly.

That all being said, the Bears are going to have a hard time passing up on a quarterback at #1 overall for the second-straight year. The success of C.J. Stroud in Houston probably makes the Bears front office and ownership think, “If we could just get a guy like that…”

Justin Fields isn’t great, but he isn’t awful. Personally, I’m not a huge fan. However, in the right system he can win some games. The problem is that he’s three years into his NFL career and a payday is around the corner. If the Bears draft Caleb Williams, the clock restarts and their window to win opens wider.

Although, if Williams flops — and he might — and Fields goes onto to win some playoff games elsewhere, that makes the Bears look bad.

It’s a tough call and the team is going to take as much time as possible trying to figure out what to do.

Interviewing Kliff Kingsbury has very little — and likely no — bearing on the ultimate decision.