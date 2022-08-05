Kliff Kingsbury Humbles Kyler Murray With One Simple Move

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had to do a little humbling with Kyler Murray.

Murray, who is fresh off agreeing to a $230.5 million contract, apparently didn’t understand how difficult calling plays could be over the radio. So, Kingsbury had him do it himself.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury humbles Kyler Murray. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“I just wanted him to know that, ‘Hey, this shit ain’t easy.’ Every now and then, he starts shaking his head when I’m calling it in there. I’m like, ‘Alright, go ahead big dog,'” Kingsbury said when explaining his decision.

No matter who you are or what you do, you sometimes need to be humbled. It happens to everyone. It’s part of life.

Apparently, Kingsbury didn’t feel like Murray had a solid grasp on how difficult it was to call plays over the radio, and he wanted to change that.

I guess there’s no better way than to have him get on the radio and do it himself. There’s no better teacher in life than experience.

That’s just a fact, and Murray got to get his toes wet firsthand with Kingsbury’s little lesson. Now, Murray might be able to understand the situation Kingsbury is in a little better when he’s radioing in plays.

Here’s a story that fits this situation perfectly. In college, a professor asked me if I thought I could do their job. Without hesitation, I said yes, and next thing I knew I was teaching the next class. I thought it went well, but I definitely understand what Kingsbury was doing here!