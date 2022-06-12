Klay Thompson Swims In Bay To Heal Ahead of NBA Finals Game 5

Steph Curry’s fellow splash brother, Klay Thompson, was apparently in need of a cleanser ahead of a crucial game 5 against the Celtics. A hard-fought game 4 where Thompson poured in 18 points on four three-pointers to go along with his one steal and two blocks.

He swam in the bay to heal both his mind for a highly anticipated game 5 in San Francisco and to celebrate the vibes after leaving Friday night’s 107-97 game in Boston with a ‘W.’

“The ocean heals the mind, body & soul,” Thompson’s Instagram caption read.

Klay enjoying being back in the Bay 🌊 [via IG: klaythompson] pic.twitter.com/PCmF450Xnd — KNBR (@KNBR) June 12, 2022

We don’t want to say Thompson is getting ahead of himself following a big win on the road, but it does appear tensions are low given the stakes. This post is almost teeing yourself up to be trolled if Celtics’ stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown take them down later this series. It’s entirely possible as well because many analytics like the matchup for Boston.

That said, if we were teammates with Steph Curry who just dropped 43 points on the NBA’s best defense, we’d probably take a dip in the bay too. It’s also possible Klay Thompson just wanted to point out how much better the weather is in California as opposed to Boston? He did criticize Celtics fans for cursing at Draymond Green following game 4’s win, so he could potentially be trolling here.

Thompson is also worth $70 million and makes roughly $38 million a year — he isn’t seeing the same homeless problem that makes San Francisco a total dump for the rest of us. He’s now two wins away from a fourth NBA championship — who could blame the guy for being in high spirits?