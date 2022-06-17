Klay Thompson Remembers Those Who Enjoyed Golden State’s Downfall: ‘Hold That’

For two and a half years, Klay Thompson was forced to watch.

As the Golden State Warriors dynasty crumbled around him, missing out on the playoffs for two straight years, Thompson could do nothing to help. Sidelined by two major injuries – potentially career-threatening – Thompson could barely watch at times as Golden State finished the 2020 regular season with the worst record in basketball, and were bounced in the NBA’s play-in tournament in 2021.

In January, Thompson made his return to the floor, clearly not fully-back to his old self. There were questions around the role he should play with Jordan Poole emerging as a legitimate offensive threat, as Thompson had obviously lost a step.

Through it all, Thompson worked his way back to form, steadily improving as the playoffs wore on. And now, he’s a four-time NBA champion, and he wants everyone one to know that while he was forced to sit for nearly three years, he was watching and listening to those enjoying Golden State’s downfall.

“‘Strength in Numbers’ is alive and well. I can’t wait … There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in Numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much,” Thompson said after Golden State’s 103-90 Game 6 win. “I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freaking bum. I had to watch that. I was like ‘This freaking clown.’ Ok. Ok. Ok.”

“You’re going to mock us? You ain’t ever been there before, bruh. We’ve been there. We know what it takes. So, to be here again, hold that.”

"I can't wait to retweet that thing. Freakin' bum." Klay's been keeping receipts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WJReCAVukK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

There were many who reveled in Golden State’s plummet, after the Warriors tore through the league on the way to three championships in four years. And Klay remembers them all.

“I got a memory like an elephant,” Thompson continued. “I don’t forget. And there was a lot of people kicking us when we were down.”

Golden State is once again on top of the mountain after putting the Boston Celtics to bed in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and this one certainly appears to be sweeter than the last due to the fall that preceded it.