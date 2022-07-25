Klay Thompson Hammers A Beer In Epic Fashion

Klay Thompson appears to be a fan of cold beer.

The Golden State Warriors star was at the Dodgers/Giants game Sunday watching his brother Trayce Thompson, and he decided it was a good time to show off his beer drinking skills.

Well, he didn’t disappoint the fans. The four-time NBA champion absolutely annihilated a cold brew with seemingly no effort at all.

Klay just demolished this beer at the Giants-Dodgers game 😂 pic.twitter.com/20e49t3mOM — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 24, 2022

Not all athletes are great when it comes to chugging beer. On the cold beer drinking spectrum, you have David Bakhtiari on one end, and on the other, you have his Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.

One end is elite and the other is very much not.

Definitive proof that David Bakhtiari is the best left tackle in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/8ZM6F06uWL — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 9, 2019

Where does the NBA star rank? He certainly put on a much better show than Aaron Rodgers did, but he still didn’t come close to touching Bakhtiari’s legendary chugging skills.

He started strong, pace never dropped off and he didn’t leave a drop. All things considered, probably a 7.4/10 performance on the chug.

Very solid, and with increased speed, could maybe get up to an 8/10.

Klay Thompson chugs a beer. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Let us know your thoughts on Thompson’s beer chugging skills in the comments below!