Kit Harington Teases Jon Snow Sequel Series

Speculation spread over the weekend that HBO would announce the rumored Jon Snow sequel series during the first-ever Game of Thrones Convention on Sunday.

Hopes for the announcement grew as the event added Kit Harington and HBO uploaded a YouTube package recapping Jon’s final moments in the series.

Unfortunately, HBO did not announce the series. However, Harington not so subtly teased the project. He suggested there’s an existing storyline for Jon Snow’s character that succeeds the events of “Game of Thrones.”

“I think if you asked [Jon], he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington said during the Q&A session on Sunday. “At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.” “He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting. “So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK.” Kit Harington at the Game of Thrones Convention.

Notably, Harington says Jon Snow is not “OK.” He’s perhaps demoralized over having to kill his lover, Daenerys and depart from Westeros, where his Stark family remains.

In June show creator and author George R.R. Martin confirmed a report that a team of writers was developing a Jon Snow sequel series.

“Our working title for the show is “Snow,” Martin added.

He added that it was Harington who pitced the sequel project”

“Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

“Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/ consultants to hammer out the show.

HBO is developing a sequel series featuring Jon Snow.

Still, Martin prefaced that HBO had not yet greenlighted the project. The show was in the development stage as of June, a stage it may remain in as of December.

And thus the possibility exists the network could decline to further the project. Already, HBO shot and torpedoed a pilot for a “Game of Thrones” prequel set in Winterfell.

So, there’s no guarantee “Snow” makes it past development. But Harington’s comments have us at least optimistic.

When “Thrones” ended in 2019, to near-universal disappointment, fans had braced for only prequel series to follow.

In addition to “House of the Dragon,” which aired this past fall, each rumored spinoff is said to be set hundreds of years before the events of the original series. “10,000 Ships,” “9 Voyages” and “Dunk and Egg” are the other working titles.

House of the Dragon

A sequel series would allow HBO to right the wrong of the original show. “Snow” would take viewers to a timeline that builds on, but also surpasses the events of “Thrones.”

The series would provide a new ending for Jon Snow, one to offset the conclusion of the much-maligned finale.

Shows are judged by their endings. “Snow” would replace the ending of “Game of Thrones” as the finale linear shot of Westeros.

“Snow” could also revisit Sansa, Arya, Bran, and Tyrion — all of whom are just across the Wall in which Jon now resides beyond.

Oh, and Ghost.