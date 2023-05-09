Videos by OutKick

Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about college football. Not only did he play the sport himself, he covers the sport for a living, and his four sons all played (or will play) on the Division-I level.

To call Kirk Herbstreit a “college football expert” might be understated, if that’s possible.

Thus, there are few people better suited to mentor the next generation. And that’s what Herbstreit will do in Nashville at the end of the month.

He will be one of the many big-name speakers at the On3 NIL Elite Series, presented by Mizuno. The event, scheduled for May 30-June 1, will connect top-ranked college football recruits in the Class of 2024 with leading voices and decision-makers within college sports.

On3 Sports

There is a lot of unknown that comes with playing college sports. 17/18-year-olds are thrown into the deep end and asked to swim, when they may not have learned that skill.

That is where On3 comes in. The Elite Series hopes to provide recruits with the tools and resources needed to not only survive, but thrive.

It is invite-only, and the athletes will learn about the latest trends with Name, Image and Likeness, as well as how to approach the next level. Herbstreit’s speech will focus on the latter.

College football is such an important part of the fabric of the sports landscape. These players will become the leaders of our game and will carry a responsibility at a very young age and I am grateful for the opportunity to speak with the players and parents about the unique era we are currently seeing. These young men have so much thrown at them and so many people talking to them. I want to convey the importance of college football and how it can positively impact their lives. — Kirk Herbstreit

On the other side of things, Olivia Dunne will speak to the recruits about NIL.

OutKick will be on-site for the On3 Elite Series, so stay tuned for coverage!

Confirmed attendees include: