Iowa Coach Apologizes For Bizarre Anti-Media Rant

Kirk Ferentz has walked back his comments about being interrogated by the media.

The head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes launched into a strange rant earlier in the week after losing to Ohio State about how he was happy he wasn’t a reporter because that would somehow be bad for his life.

Without directly saying it, Ferentz was definitely attempting to put the media in its place because he didn’t want to be questioned about his son Brian being an awful OC. Now, he’s done the right thing and apologized.

Kirk Ferentz complimented his players on how they handled the media on Saturday. Then… said during his line of questioning, he felt he was being interrogated at times on Saturday.



“It dawned on me coming home, as bad as today was, I could have been that guy… had his job…” pic.twitter.com/C0qzpDd0rY — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 25, 2022

“I have a high respect for the work that you do, and I am appreciative of how you cover our team. You ask tough and pointed questions but do so with a high degree of professionalism. I tell our players to take the high road and yesterday, I did not do the same thing,” Ferentz said in an apology email sent to the press, according to The Associated Press.

Why is Iowa so bad on offense? (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Obviously, apologizing was the right thing to do, and there’s no need to bury Ferentz over his comments. Were they incredibly strange, unneeded and unprofessional? Without a doubt. There was no need for any of it.

Kirk Ferentz continues to take heat for Iowa having a terrible offense.

If you don’t want to be questioned about your son doing a horrible job, just make a change at OC. It’s pretty simple.

Instead, Iowa has chosen to stick with Brian Ferentz at OC, and the team is 3-4. The Hawkeyes are also only averaging 14 points a game. You know who should be blamed for that? It’s not the media.

It’s Kirk Ferentz. He’s the head of the Iowa football program. He could make any change he wanted to. Instead, he’s sticking with his son, despite the product on the field being terrible.

Kirk Ferentz apologizes for taking shots at the media. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When you do that, you’re going to get grilled. If you can’t handle it, then you’re in the wrong business. It’s truly that simple. Either stand there and take the questions like an adult or make a change. This isn’t rocket science. It’s simply football.