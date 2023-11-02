Kirk Ferentz Releases Intriguing Statement On Future At Iowa After Son Removed As OC

Videos by OutKick

Kirk Ferentz released a pretty strange statement Wednesday night addressing his future with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Ferentz’s son Brian’s time as the team’s OC will be over at the end of the season after multiple seasons of horrible offensive play.

Fans have long called for Brian Ferentz to be shown the door, and it will now happen once the team’s bowl game is over.

Who do a lot of Iowa fans point the finger at? His dad, and Kirk Ferentz released a statement that raises more questions than provides answers about his future.

Kirk Ferentz addresses future at Iowa.

Ferentz has been the head coach at Iowa since 1999, but many Hawkeyes fans have had enough of his tenure. I know that because my email is constantly blown up with Iowa fans complaining. Are you an Iowa fan who doesn’t like Ferentz? Join the rest with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, the Iowa head coach for seemingly no reason at all decided to address his future by releasing a statement on the team’s X account.

“While my immediate focus is on finishing the season strong, I love coaching and my intent is to continue coaching here at the University of Iowa. We have built something very special here and I plan to coach until I am no longer passionate about the game, players or coaches,” the statement reads.

Interesting. Very interesting, indeed.

Why did Ferentz release this statement?

Statements like this rarely answer questions. They almost always raise red flags. Add in the fact the school has decided to remove his son after the season, and it’s not hard to understand why people think Ferentz might be next.

By addressing his future, all he’s done is given credence to those who think it’s up in the air. Silence is often the best decision.

Instead, Kirk Ferentz decided to release a statement claiming he doesn’t plan on going anywhere….for now! It’s like the scene in “2012” when it’s declared that when you’re told not to panic, then it’s officially time to panic.

Ferentz releasing this statement is just unbelievably strange. Could it possibly his way of indicating to Iowa he’s not leaving until he gets a huge chunk of money?

Ferentz’s buyout was reported by The Athletic to be $42 million before the season started. That means he’s owed a massive amount of money by the school. Money Iowa might not be able to find.

That means Ferentz is in control and not going anywhere, or that’s at least what he wants people to think.

Overally, this statement will only lead to much more debate and speculation about what might be going on with the Hawkeyes. Send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com!